Jericho Jayettes give special performance for Senior Night

The Jericho Jayettes varsity dance team gave a well-received performance for Senior Night during a recent boys varsity basketball game. The team honored seven senior Jayettes for their dedication and contributions to the program.

Each senior received a personalized poster created by the underclassmen as a tribute to their leadership and commitment. The Jayettes also performed a special halftime routine, choreographed by two seniors, showcasing their talent and hard work.

“The Class of 2026 Jayettes have demonstrated exceptional dedication, school spirit, and leadership throughout their time on the team, leaving a lasting impact on the Jericho Jayettes,” said head coach Alyssa Lionetti.