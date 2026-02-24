Pitcher of perseverance: After decade in the minors, Westbury’s Seelinger gets shot with Tigers

After a decade of grinding through the minor leagues, Westbury native right-handed reliever Matt Seelinger is finally getting his shot.

Now 30 years old, Seelinger has earned a spring training roster invite with the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland, Fla. His journey in the game has been marked by perseverance, patience and belief.

“My love for the game and putting my all into it, and the support of my family and friends has earned me this opportunity,” Seelinger said in a phone interview. “I always had it ingrained into me that if I wanted to continue climbing the ladder, I had to put in the work.”

That work ethic has defined Seelinger’s path from the start. Despite a standout high school pitching career at W.T. Clarke High School in Westbury, he did not receive any Division 1 or Division 2 offers to play college baseball.

Undeterred, he continued developing his game at SUNY Farmingdale, going on to become the first drafted player in school history.

Selected in the 28th-round of the 2017 MLB draft, Seelinger has been steadily honing his craft in the minors ever since, playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates (2017-2018), Tampa Bay Rays (2019), San Francisco Giants (2020), Philadelphia Phillies (2021-2022), and the Detroit Tigers (2024-present). He also had a stint in independent ball with the Long Island Ducks (2024).

In 2025, Seelinger was 8-2 with a 2.74 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 65 innings pitching for Detroit’s AA Erie SeaWolves and AAA Toledo Mud Hens.

“We’re all excited for him because he’s worked so hard to get his spot on the roster,” said Tom Abruscato, who coached Seelinger in high school.

Seelinger credits Abruscato’s program with providing the foundation for his success. He has known his former coach since the age of seven, playing for him in summer and winter baseball camps. As a starter on their 2013 county championship team, Seelinger posted a 10-1 record.

“The program that Coach Abruscato has built is amazing,” Seelinger said. “It’s a strong tradition in our community. Growing up, you dream of playing varsity for him.” That tradition includes reunions of players from all of Abruscato’s teams that won championships over the years, Seelinger noted.

Since becoming head coach in 1999, Abruscato has led the team to multiple state and Long Island championships, helping 26 of his former players reach professional baseball, with three making it to the major leagues. In 2024, Abruscato earned his 500th career win.

Earlier this month, Abruscato surprised Seelinger with a visit to the Tigers’ camp to show his support.

“It was great seeing Matt there,” Abruscato said. “He’s stayed with it, stayed committed, and now it’s his turn.”

Three weeks into camp, Seelinger is locked in on earning his spot.

“At first you’re a little wide-eyed seeing Cy Young award winners and future Hall of Famers in the clubhouse, but then it’s time to get to work,” Seelinger said. “There’s so much more to learn and soak in here. You have to stay confident and view yourself as a major leaguer, because you’re doing the job on a daily basis.”

Abruscato believes that Seelinger’s distinctive “knuckle drop” pitch gives him an edge even at the highest level.

“Only a few towns on Long Island teach that pitch and not many guys can throw it well,” Abruscato said. “Major league hitters aren’t even familiar with this pitch.”

“It’s something that’s always worked for me,” Seelinger said of his signature pitch, which is characterized by a downward, breaking motion, causing the ball to drop sharply. “Teams love it because it’s a unique pitch.”

Now, with a decade of work put in at the professional level, Seelinger has persevered in part through his ability to stay even-keeled.

“I think the best athletes know how to sift through the highs and lows and stay focused,” he said.

Seelinger spoke highly of the camaraderie with his new teammates, noting how rare their opportunity truly is: Fewer than 22,000 players have played in major league baseball, dating back to the league’s founding in 1876.

“It’s truly a brotherhood here,” Seelinger said. “But that’s earned not given. Every day you’ve got to show up and compete to be on the field. They don’t just hand out pro contracts to anyone.”