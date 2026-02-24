3 Port Washington villages set March elections

Residents in three Port Washington villages will head to the polls Wednesday, March 18, to vote in local elections, with all seats carrying two-year terms.

Voting will take place March 18, at each village’s respective hall.

In the Village of Baxter Estates, voters will choose candidates for two trustee seats. Incumbent Trustees Alex Price and Alice M. Peckelis are on the ballot. Voting will be held at Village Hall, 315 Main St., Port Washington.

The Village of Flower Hill has four positions up for election: mayor and three trustee seats. Mayor Randall Rosenbaum is running for re-election. Trustee candidates on the ballot are Claire Dorfman, Gary Lewandowski and AJ Smith. Residents can cast their ballots at Flower Hill Village Hall, 1 Bonnie Heights Road, Manhasset.

In the Village of Port Washington North, voters will decide who will fill two trustee seats and the village justice position. Trustee candidates Steven Cohen and Michael Malantino are running, along with Village Justice Sheldon Greenbaum. Voting will take place at Village Hall, 3 Pleasant Ave., Port Washington.

All positions are for two-year terms. Residents are encouraged to check with their respective village halls for polling hours.