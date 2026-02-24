Shelter Rock Elementary School students visit senior residents for Valentine’s Day program

Students in Shelter Rock Elementary School’s special classes recently visited senior residents at Atria Park of Great Neck for an intergenerational Valentine’s Day program.

Students and residents worked together to create Valentine-themed bookmark crafts, read holiday stories and share conversation. The gathering provided an opportunity for both generations to connect while celebrating the season.

Council Member Christine Liu of the Town of North Hempstead also attended the event.

School officials said the visit brought smiles and laughter to students and residents during the winter months.