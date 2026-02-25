Village Club of Sands Point eatery renamed with major renovation

The Village Club eatery in Sands Point, The Grille, is changing its name slightly and getting a major facelift.

At its Tuesday, Feb. 24 meeting, the Village of Sands Point Board of Trustees voted to rename the club’s main dining venue “The Village Grille” as it completes a gut renovation of the members-only grill.

Mayor Peter Forman said the newly rebranded Village Grille is expected to reopen within a month or two following an extensive overhaul of the space. The grill, described as a leading restaurant at the club, is not open to the public.

Forman said the new name was chosen to maintain a clear connection to the village while reflecting a balance between formal and casual dining.

“We wanted to make sure that we kept it connected with the village,” Forman said during the meeting, adding that the updated design will feature a “warm, contemporary club” style.

The board approved the name change by motion without opposition.

In addition to the rebranding, trustees approved a series of club-related measures, including authorizing change orders related to the grill renovation, purchasing new tables and chairs, acquiring kitchen equipment and allowing the club to solicit bids for pool furniture.

Two appointments to the village planning board were approved, along with the acceptance of one resignation.

On infrastructure, Forman reported progress on several water department projects, including continued work on wells and testing to ensure compliance with required parameters. The village also temporarily loaned $500,000 to the water department to cover construction costs, a sum Forman said will be repaid within about a month.

The board also approved veterans property tax exemptions for the 2026–27 tax roll and authorized expansion work at Village Hall to enlarge the public meeting room and certain office spaces, subject to further mayoral review.

The board also approved the Sands Point Fire Department’s Length of Service Award Program point certifications, a pension-related program known as LOSAP.

The next board of trustees meeting is scheduled for March 24.