Village board celebrates Lunar New Year

The New Hyde Park Chinese Association ushered in the new year with the New Hyde Park Board of Trustees, giving a Lunar New Year presentation at its meeting on Thursday, Feb. 19.

Two children told trustees and the public about the Year of the Horse, the traditions of the new year and shared well wishes for the community’s upcoming year.

The board also approved a resolution authorizing the mayor and trustees to execute applications for the Community Development Block Grant. The grants are through the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, which are allocated annually through Nassau County for community development.

Villages apply to the Nassau County Office of Community Development annually for these grants, with applications due in March.

According to a village worker familiar with the grants, applications have been granted in the past years without issue. The village website said it was awarded $30,000 for residential rehabilitation.

“The New York State Community Development Block Grant is a unique source of federal funding for cities, towns, villages, and counties to assist low- and moderate-income communities, households, and people,” a state housing department website states. “[Grant] funding assistance can include everything from drinking water and sanitary sewer projects to grants for home repair, senior and community center improvements, to grants to small businesses for start-up and expansion.”

The village also received presentations from Nawrocki Smith, Accountants & Advisors, about the New Hyde Park audit and the court audit for the fiscal year ending in May 2025.

Part of the audit indicated the village’s net position, a calculation that measures financial position by comparing assets with liabilities. The audit said that this year’s net position falls around $10.2 million, as compared to last year’s just over $3 million.

Much of this increase stems from an increase of over $7 million in non-depreciable capital assets, according to a comparison of this year’s and last year’s audits.

The village board also renewed licenses for 11 landscaping companies and one towing company.