Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce to host 28th annual Culinary Delight at the Mansion of Glen Cove in May

The Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce will host its 28th annual Culinary Delights event at the Mansion at Glen Cove on Monday, May 18, bringing the community together to celebrate the Gold Coast’s culinary scene while supporting local businesses and organizations.

Tickets can be purchased for $65, as an early-bird special, on the chamber’s website, with a portion of the proceeds from the event going to NOSH Delivers, a local nonprofit fighting food insecurity.

NOSH Delivers was founded in March 2020 to combat local food insecurity and helps serve 500 families, or about 1,500 individuals, who rely on the nonprofit, according to its website.

Dr. Maxine Mayreis, the president of the Glen Cove City Chamber of Commerce, said she has been involved with almost all of the Culinary Delights events over the past few decades. She called the event an “enormous gourmet extravaganza,” and said the community looks forward to it each year.

“It’s an unforgettable evening with top local chefs,” Mayreis said.

She said the event gathered over 700 community members for last year’s Culinary Delight.

Mayreis said the event has vastly grown since its inception, and that over 60 tables are set up throughout the mansion, showcasing restaurants and vendors with a wide variety of flavors.

“There’s everything from high-end to middle-of-the-road restaurants to burger joints, impressing you with their signature dishes,” she said. “There is such an enormous variety.”

In addition to supporting Nosh, the chamber said some of the proceeds will benefit local charities and scholarships for college-bound and trade school-bound students.