Carle Place BOE outlines $1.5M budget increase for 2026-2027

Joanna DeMartino, assistant superintendent for business at Carle Place Schools, gave the second budget presentation of the year at the Board of Education’s meeting on Thursday, Feb. 26. Covering 40% of the total expenses, DeMartino focused on areas such as districtwide expenditures, facilities, and programs through the Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES).

DeMartino, who manages the district’s financial operations and budget development, outlined how the proposed $60 million budget will increase by $1.5 million in 2026-2027. Contractual leases will account for 63% of the increase, followed by program materials and supplies with 12%, employee benefits at 8%, technology services at 7%, and equipment at 5%.

Districtwide expenditures will increase by $12,000, mainly due to insurance premiums and charter school tuition. These increases will be offset by decreases in admin curriculum expenses and the required transfer to the Special Aid Federal Fund, DeMartino said.

For facilities, an increase of $101,000 is allotted for items including maintenance machinery, a new driver’s ed 2010 Chevy Malibu, and classroom clocks.

The district is also “finding efficiency in facilities” by buying cheaper paper towels, toilet paper, and tissues, converting to energy-saving LED lights, and streamlining its floor polishing process. DeMartino also noted an efficiency with cleaning supplies decreasing by $100,000 from last year.

Building projects will see an increase of $35,000 for playground, driveway, gym, and bathroom maintenance at Cherry Lane Primary School, Rushmore Avenue School, and the middle and high schools.

Instructional and student services account for 86% of the total BOCES expenditures, DeMarino explained. BOCES increases will top $500,000 over the year, going to areas such as Special and General Education, employee record management systems, and instructional technology.

“The budget binders are all on our website so everyone has access to review them,” DeMartino said in closing.

The board will address building level budgets for instructional programs and staffing at its next meeting on March 12. Board members will vote to adopt the budget on the ballot in April, with the budget vote coming in May.