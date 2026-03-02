Editorial: As public lands debate intensifies, Roosevelt’s legacy looms large

Why write about Theodore Roosevelt now?

Because as Congress debates whether certain federal lands that should never be touched will be allowed to be sold or transferred, the philosophy that built America’s conservation system — a philosophy born in Oyster Bay — is once again being tested.

More than a century after his presidency, Roosevelt remains one of the most consequential figures in American history — and nowhere is his legacy more immediate than in Nassau County.

From Sagamore Hill, his “Summer White House,” Roosevelt reshaped the presidency and redefined the nation’s relationship with its natural resources. Over seven and a half years, he protected roughly 230 million acres of public land, established five national parks, created 18 national monuments under the Antiquities Act and set aside more than 150 national forests. The Grand Canyon, first protected by him in 1908, stands as perhaps the most famous example of his insistence that America’s natural wonders be preserved “as they are.”

Roosevelt’s conservation ethic was not sentimental — it was strategic. He believed public lands belonged to the American people and should be managed for long-term benefit, not short-term profit. That framework became the foundation of the modern National Park System and the broader principle that federal lands exist for the public good.

His impact extended well beyond conservation. Roosevelt’s “Square Deal” targeted monopolies, strengthened federal oversight of industry and led to landmark reforms such as the Pure Food and Drug Act and the Meat Inspection Act. He projected American influence abroad, mediated the end of the Russo-Japanese War — earning the Nobel Peace Prize — and advanced the Panama Canal, reshaping global trade.

For Nassau County residents, Roosevelt is not abstract history. His former home remains a living landmark in Oyster Bay. The Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building in Mineola bears his name. His legacy is woven into the civic identity of the region.

That is why Roosevelt matters today. Debates over land use, development pressures and federal authority are not new. Roosevelt faced similar tensions in an era of rapid industrial expansion. His answer was balance: growth paired with stewardship.

He understood a simple truth that remains relevant — once a landscape is permanently privatized or degraded, it is rarely restored. Conservation, in his view, was not an obstacle to prosperity but its safeguard.

As policymakers consider the future of America’s public lands, the example set in Oyster Bay offers clarity. Roosevelt governed with a long horizon in mind. He thought in generations, not election cycles.

That perspective — forged at Sagamore Hill — is precisely why he deserves renewed attention now.