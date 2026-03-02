Florida-based Pilar Coffee Bar to open in Bryant Plaza

A Florida-based coffee brand will open its first Long Island location in a high-end mixed-use development in Roslyn Heights as part of its expansion beyond the Sunshine State.

Pilar Coffee Bar plans to occupy a 2,500-square-foot space on the ground floor of the new Bryant Plaza at 333 Warner Ave.

The Roslyn shop is one of three Long Island locations the company announced, along with stores in Elwood and Huntington. The openings mark Pilar’s first expansion outside of Florida.

Founded by Steve Giordanella, a Long Island native, the brand was inspired by his wife and has positioned itself as a chic boutique coffee bar known for its upscale atmosphere, signature iced beverages and European-style quick-service fare.

Pilar Coffee Bar features a proprietary blend of premium, mountain-grown beans sourced internationally. The company said the blend has helped it resonate with customers seeking an elevated coffee experience.

In addition to coffee and espresso drinks, the menu includes artisanal pastries and sandwiches served in a modern, welcoming setting designed for both dine-in customers and those on the go.

Along with Pilar, Bryant Plaza is now fully leased, with CorePower Yoga and Roslyn Nail Salon & Spa joining the development.

Company officials said the Long Island locations are expected to open in the coming months. Specific opening dates have not yet been announced.