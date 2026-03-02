Senior moments: Do memory lapses mean dementia?

Almost everyone has experienced a “senior moment” — forgetting a name, misplacing keys or walking into a room and briefly blanking on why they’re there.

For many older adults, these moments can spark anxiety and a worrying question: Is this normal aging, or could it indicate dementia?

According to experts, the answer is often reassuring, but context and patterns matter.

WHAT’S NORMAL AS WE AGE

“As we get older, there are some changes we expect to occur,” says Dr. Christopher Christodoulou, a clinical and research neuropsychologist at Stony Brook Medicine’s Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease. “It may be harder to pay attention, to multitask or to process information as quickly as we used to. Learning new information can take more effort.”

These changes are considered part of normal aging and typically do not interfere with daily life. For example, struggling to recall an actor or singer’s name is common and normal, especially if the name eventually comes back or is easily recognized when prompted.

“The information is still there,” Christodoulou says. “It’s just a little harder to retrieve spontaneously.”

Similarly, losing track of the day of the week, or the exact date, after retirement is often linked to reduced structure rather than disease. These lapses, on their own, are usually not cause for alarm.

WHEN FORGETFULNESS BECOMES CONCERNING

Dementia is the loss of cognitive functioning to the extent that it interferes with daily life. Alzheimer’s disease is the most commonly diagnosed form of dementia in older adults, impacting about 1 in 9 people over age 65, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The key distinction between normal aging and dementia lies in patterns and functional impact.

“One particular mistake does not mean someone has dementia,” Christodoulou says. “We’re looking for a pattern.”

Red flags may include increasing frequency of memory problems or changes that disrupt everyday functioning.

One important clue is repetition. Everyone repeats themselves occasionally, but asking the same question several times — especially when the time between repetitions shortens — can signal a deeper issue. Forgetting plans you’ve already discussed, such as a doctor’s appointment or social engagement, may be concerning if it happens regularly.

Disorientation can also be a warning sign. Forgetting whether it’s Wednesday or Thursday is usually benign; not knowing whether it’s summer or winter is worrisome.

Misplacing items is another gray area. Leaving keys in the wrong room happens to people of all ages. But placing objects in illogical locations – like eyeglasses in the refrigerator – may point to cognitive decline.

Early dementia does not always present as obvious memory loss. Christodoulou notes that withdrawal from hobbies, reduced social engagement, apathy or personality changes can sometimes appear first. These symptoms may also reflect depression or anxiety, making evaluation especially important.

Plainview-based Dr. Marc Schechter, who is senior regional medical director for internal medicine, family practice and urgent care at Optum Medical Care of New York and New Jersey, notes that cognition includes multiple domains — such as attention, memory, processing speed and problem-solving — and these abilities can change independently.

According to Schechter, clinicians will look at whether cognitive changes interfere with the individual’s instrumental activities of daily living (IADLs) — higher-level tasks such as managing finances or medications, preparing meals, driving or using technology. Difficulties in performing these tasks can be red flags for dementia, which can also affect the individual’s activities of daily living (ADLs) — more basic self-care activities such as dressing, bathing or feeding oneself.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU’RE WORRIED

If memory concerns arise, experts recommend receiving an evaluation from your primary care physician. A brief cognitive screening can provide valuable insight. These screenings may include recalling a list of words or answering simple questions, and can be done in a primary care setting or by specialists such as neurologists or neuropsychologists.

At Stony Brook’s Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease, free pre-cognitive screenings are designed to allow older adults to establish a baseline.

“We want people to come early,” Christodoulou says. “That way we can track changes over time.”

Schechter advises bringing a loved one to appointments, along with concrete examples of changes in functioning. A full picture includes medication lists (including prescription, over-the-counter and any recreational drug use), alcohol use, sleep habits, mood, daily routines and social engagement. Many treatable conditions – including medication side effects, vitamin B12 deficiency, infections, metabolic disorders, depression and sleep apnea – can mimic or worsen cognitive symptoms.

It is particularly important to evaluate and treat hearing and vision loss, which can be mistaken as dementia signs.

“If you don’t hear or see something, there is no way you can take it in and process it,” Schecter says. “It may appear that someone is losing their memory, but it’s possible that they just can’t hear what people are saying.”

More than half of older adults experience hearing loss, and untreated hearing impairment can lead to social withdrawal, isolation and cognitive decline. Researchers from Boston University, using data from the long-running Framingham Heart Study, found that seniors who used hearing aids had a lower risk of developing dementia compared to those with untreated hearing loss, possibly because better hearing keeps the brain socially and cognitively engaged.

Other preventive measures include controlling blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity; avoiding smoking and heavy alcohol use; treating depression; staying socially and mentally engaged; eating a healthy diet; exercising; getting adequate sleep and addressing sleep apnea if present.

“Staying active cognitively, socially and physically can help reduce the risk of dementia,” Christodoulou says. “The evidence is particularly strong that aerobic exercise is beneficial.”

With regard to staying cognitively active, Christodoulou recommends focusing on things you like, but also trying to become better at something at which you’re not already an expert.

“If you’re already great at crossword puzzles, try to learn something new, like playing chess,” he says.

Caregiver education is an important piece of dementia management, Dr. Schechter says. While there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, treatments in some cases can slow symptom progression and improve quality of life.

