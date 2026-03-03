Encore: Syosset Varsity Kickline brings home back-to-back National Championships

The Syosset Varsity Kickline team had just performed with all the “passion and fire” they’re known for at the National Dance Alliance Championships in Orlando, Fla., competing against 416 teams from 34 states. Heading into the competition, they had spent months refining their routines, logging long hours in the studio.

And now, onstage with all of the teams in the competition, the dancers sat holding hands and waiting with bated breath for the judges’ verdict.

Moments later, when Syosset was announced as the winners of Large Varsity Game Day—a category featuring their entire team—tears of joy streamed down the dancers’ faces as they hugged and cheered. The victory marked the program’s second consecutive national title, following last year’s championship for Small Varsity HipHop.

“It was such an amazing moment for us,” said senior Co-Captain Brooke Kata. “I can’t put into words how special that feeling is, being on the awards stage with your teammates after all the work you’ve put in together. It feels like an ‘I made it’ moment.’”

“Seeing their reactions when they realized they’d won the one category everyone competes in was really special,” Coach Alexa Miller added, noting that the team also competes in categories featuring smaller groups.

Winning big is becoming a familiar feeling for Syosset Varsity Kickline. In addition to their Game Day title, the team captured gold in the Small Varsity Jazz category.

“Jazz was the shock,” Coach Jennifer Ross said. “It’s such an elite, technical category. Hearing our name called was surreal, and to win with a dance Alexa choreographed made it even more meaningful. It was pride, shock and gratitude all at once.”

Syosset also placed in the top five in every category it competed in, taking home the silver medal in Small Varsity Hip Hop and finishing fifth in Medium Varsity Team Performance.

That success reflects the team’s versatility and discipline in multiple dance genres.

“There are a lot of difficult tricks and skills we work on and we have to really come together to master them together,” Kata said. “The bonds we have as teammates are so special. We perform with as much fire and passion as we can because you’re doing it for each other.”

Ross credits that chemistry with elevating their performances.

“When they’re onstage, it’s all about their bond and trust,” she said. “They rely on each other to execute the partner work and tricks they do. They’re like a family and that closeness gives their performances genuine emotion.”

The Varsity Kickline season spans nearly the entire school year, with tryouts in April, team selections in May, first training in mid-August, and performances throughout the year leading up to nationals.

Miller noted the squad’s early season halftime performances at football games help highlight the dancers’ larger performance schedule and achievements.

“It’s cool to see people realize they’re in their own sport with a performance schedule and that they win national championships,” Miller said.

After first meeting at the 2022 national championship, Miller and Ross recognized each other as kindred dance spirits, and soon began working together at Syosset as Miller stepped into the head coaching role.

The coaches, who shared big ambitions and knew that winning national championships would not come easy, pushed their dancers to maximize their potential.

“Jen and I decided early on to hold Syosset Varsity Kickline to a college standard,” Miller said, referencing their experience working with collegiate dancers. “They train very intensely and work very hard all week, sometimes none hours a day at dance studios on their days off, doing whatever it takes to get there.”

From constant feedback and choreography adjustments to costume selections, the dancers’ performances are continually evaluated with the goal of reaching the highest level.

Miller credited the four team captains—Kata, Jenny Modena, Ally Zell, and Gemma Slade—for their dedication and drive.

“The leadership roles that Brooke and her co-captains took on means so much to the team,” Miller said. “You can tell that they love what they’re doing.”

“We won’t be the same without Brooke next year,” Ross added. “But we’re excited to see where she goes from here.”

As Kata closes her Syosset Varsity Kickline career with a loaded trophy case, she’s keeping her options open.

“After all the hard work, I definitely don’t want to let go of dance,” Kata said. “I’d love to continue.”