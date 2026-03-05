Westbury Arts seeking submissions for exhibition ‘September 11, 2001, A Community Comes Together’

This September, Westbury Arts is mounting an exhibition titled “September 11, 2001, A community comes together” to honor the memory of “friends, neighbors, family and heroes lost on the 25th anniversary of the World Trade Center disaster.”

The exhibition will consist of three parts: photos and items submitted by community members of their loved ones, a large poster of the WTC 9/11 Memorial American Flag quilt created by over 1,500 volunteers from Long Island and beyond, and works by artists inspired by 9/11.

Westbury Arts is seeking submissions of photos, mementos, art and stories for potential inclusion in the exhibit.

Digital images or stories for consideration can be sent to Alex@WestburyArts.org.

Images should be submitted in JPEG format with the photographer’s name, the name of the image, and a one-sentence description for each image. There’s a three image limit per person. Accepted digital images will be printed and framed for the exhibition.

The deadline for entries is July 15, 2026.