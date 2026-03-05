Baxter Estates postpones hearing on proposed Dejana Foundation headquarters

The Village of Baxter Estates adjourned a public hearing on the Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation headquarters application at 25 Shore Road, during its monthly board of trustees meeting on Wednesday, March 4.

The hearing began at the board’s February meeting and was initially continued to March, but representatives for the applicant said they were not yet ready to present updated materials responding to issues raised by the public.

“There was a lot of divided input to the applicants’ team, and while the applicants’ team has been in contact with the village, they are making modifications to their application,” said Village Attorney Christopher Prior. “They are not yet ready to present their findings.”

The application seeks approval to demolish an existing one-story building at the site and construct a new two-story, 9,868-square-foot headquarters for the Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation, a philanthropic organization.

The property sits at the corner of Shore Road, Harbor Road and Bayside Avenue and spans three lots located in both business and residential zoning districts.

Baxter Estates residents raised concerns about increased traffic, safety and quality of life, particularly on Bayside Avenue, a narrow dead-end street adjacent to the site.

The board moved to hold the public hearing on Wednesday, April 29, at the Port Washington Public Library at 6 p.m.

After the public hearing was closed, trustees reviewed routine financial matters, including vouchers and the village’s financial report, which officials said showed no required adjustments.

The board also discussed a proposal from TD Bank to provide banking services to the village in 2026 and said it would continue reviewing the offer.

In other business, trustees discussed landscaping and grounds maintenance service proposals and approved reopening Teander Road — which is typically closed during the winter because it cannot be plowed — on or about April 1, weather permitting.

The village also announced plans for an Arbor Day celebration on Friday, April 24, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at village hall.

The public hearing on the 25 Shore Road proposal is expected to resume in April once the applicant submits updated materials addressing residents’ concerns.