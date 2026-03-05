Farmingdale airport to get new private jet hangar

SR Aviation Infrastructure, a New York and Nashville-based real estate investment and development firm, announced in February that it was acquiring Republic Jet Center and Stratosphere Development at Farmingdale Republic Airport, encompassing 50 acres of developable land.

The multi-phase development will deliver a best-in-class hangar facility with modern amenities and 28-foot hangar door heights, designed to accommodate state-of-the-art private jets, SRAI said.

The hangar will also improve operational efficiency and raise the standard for private aviation infrastructure at the airport, the developers said.

“Farmingdale represents a significant growth milestone for SRAI and marks the expansion of our national portfolio into one of the country’s most dynamic private aviation markets,” Jonathon Reeser, the president of SRAI, said.

Reeser said the project reflects the company’s commitment to acquiring and developing best-in-class hangar facilities at airports nationwide. SRAI also has hangar complexes at San Antonio International Airport in Texas and Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana, as well as holdings in Las Vegas.

“As demand for private and business aviation continues to surge, accessible hangar space in the New York region has become extraordinarily scarce,” Monte Koch, a senior advisor of SRAI, said. “By delivering purpose-built, modern hangars at Farmingdale, SRAI is not only addressing a critical infrastructure gap but will also set a new benchmark for quality and operational sophistication in one of the nation’s busiest aviation corridors.”