Farmingdale, Massapequa Park Villages to hold March 18 elections

The two villages will hold elections for their boards of trustees and village justices on Wednesday, March 18.

The Village of Farmingdale and the Village of Massapequa Park both have two trustee positions and the village justice role up for grabs.

In Farmingdale, Trustees Cheryl Parisi and Craig Rosasco’s terms are set to expire, with only Parisi running for reelection. Rosasco is running unopposed for the village justice.

Allison Ingram is running to replace Rosasco as a trustee on the board. She has never been an elected official and has lived in Farmingdale for her entire life.

All three positions carry four-year terms beginning in April.

Ingram has an associate’s degree from Nassau Community College and has worked as a legal secretary for Cravith, Swaine & Moore, a white-shoe law firm based in New York City, for over 28 years.

As an elected official, Ingram said she wants to be approachable to community members and to continue the village’s success. She said she has attended several village meetings in recent months to get a sense of what it is like to serve.

Parisi has served as a trustee for more than 12 years and currently chairs the village’s Beautification Committee.

She is currently a member of the Farmingdale/Bethpage Historical Society and the co-president of the Women’s Club of Farmingdale. Parisi also previously served as the recording secretary for the St. Luke’s Church Council.

Parisi owns and operates Artistic Concepts, a graphics arts business in the village.

Rosasco is a managing partner at the law firm of Turley, Redmond & Rosasco, which represents both injured residents and veterans of the state. He serves as the chair of the Farmingdale Village Planning Board.

Rosasco is also a member of the Nassau County Bar Association, where he serves on the Grievance Committee and is a member of the Nassau County Colombian Lawyers Association and the Injured Workers Bar Association.

Village Justice Anthony Addeo is not seeking reelection.

Voting in Farmingdale will be held on Wednesday, March 18, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the village hall, located at 361 Main St.

In Massapequa Park, Trustees Dana Durso and Todd Svec are running unopposed for reelection to the board of trustees. Each trustee would serve an additional two-year term if victorious.

Durso, a realtor with Signature Premier Properties, has served on the board since 2020.

Svec has lived in Massapequa Park for most of his life and works at Arlo Drug Store, a business he once owned.

Village Justice Krista C. Palleschi is also running unopposed for a new three-year term.

