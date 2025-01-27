State trooper arrested for falsely reporting that a man shot him

East Meadow, N.Y..: New York State Trooper Thomas Mascia in a wheelchair leaving Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, New York, on Nov. 1, 2024. Mascia was shot on the Southern State Parkway while trying to assist an apparent stranded motorist. (Photo by J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday via Getty Images)

A New York State Trooper has been arrested following an investigation into his allegedly false October claim that a “dark-skinned man” shot him on the Southern State.

Thomas Mascia has reportedly been charged with false reporting of a crime, tampering with evidence and official misconduct. His parents have also been charged with criminal possession of a firearm. All three are expected to face a Nassau County judge on Jan. 27.

Authorities had said Mascia reported being shot at 11:45 p.m. Oct. 30 near exit 17 on the Southern State Parkway. Mascia described the shooter as a “dark-skinned man” who drove a Dodge Charger and had a temporary New Jersey license plate, and said the shooter fled “near Malverne.”

A $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case was issued after he was treated and released from Nassau University Medical Center, where troopers had lined up to support him upon his release.

The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents 7,000 active and retired troopers statewide, had helped secure an additional $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case on top of the $5,000 Suffolk County Crime Stoppers’ reward.