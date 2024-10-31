new york state trooper shot in Malverne

A New York State trooper was shot and wounded in Malverne late Thursday night, triggering a manhunt for the gunman who fled the scene, authorities said.

The suspect shot the trooper, whose identity was not immediately released, near exit 17 on the Southern State Parkway at about 11:45 p.m., police said. The trooper was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

“We are sickened by the actions of this cowardly individual who thought nothing of shooting a Trooper who was simply doing his job,” the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association said in a statement. “This perpetrator must be brought to swift justice. We thank the medical providers who are providing our brother with the care he needs, and we will support him as he makes what we hope is a speedy recovery.”

“This incident underscores the dangers our members bravely face every day in service of all New Yorkers and is a reminder that any interaction has the potential to turn deadly,” the statement continued. “This must serve as a call to action for our state leaders to work closely with our union to ensure the safety of PBA members and the public they protect and serve.”

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man who fled the scene in a black sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger, with custom matte gray dual exhaust tips and New Jersey Temporary Tag NJ 997636T.

The parkway was closed at exit 18 while investigators were on the scene. New York State Police ask for any witnesses or anyone with information to call them at 631-756-3300.