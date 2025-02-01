Malverne Mel will continue Groundhog Day forecast, despite protests

Despite concerns raised from animal rights activists, Malverne Mel, considered to be one of Long Island’s leading weather forecasters, will make his annual prediction this Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday’s festivities, The President of People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Ingrid Newkirk, and the executive director of the local animal rights group Humane Long Island, John DiLeonardo, signed a letter to Malverne Mayor Tim Sullivan requesting that he stop using the live groundhog.

“Groundhogs belong with their families in the forests and fields they call home, not in a cage and certainly not being manhandled for a silly stunt,” writes DiLeonardo, a Malverne native. “It’s time to end Malverne’s yearly tradition of tormenting Mel and switch to Groundhog Day festivities that everyone can enjoy.”

The mayor responded to their concerns in a letter and said that Malverne Mel comes from Save the Animals Rescue Foundation (STAR) and is well taken care of. STAR provides rehabilitation and shelter for injured and abandoned animals in Long Island.

“We believe in all the things that the STAR foundation stands for and the care of their animals. We’re happy to support STAR and have Mel as a part of our annual Groundhog Day celebration,” Mayor Tim Sullivan said.

Newkirk and DiLeonardo’s letter says that groundhogs are naturally shy and avoidant of humans, and that by transporting them and putting them on display for a large, noisy crowd, the situation causes them fear and stress.

Last year, the groundhog attempted to run away, which Newkirk and DiLeonardo said happened because his fight-or-flight response was triggered by the circumstances, such as loud noise, that can be “traumatic” for groundhogs.

Their letter also mentions that groundhogs can transmit harmful pathogens to humans, which can pose a safety risk and increase the chance of illness from infectious diseases. Sullivan said he has spoken with Malverne Mel’s caretakers and learned that diseases primarily come from wild animals, which isn’t a concern for Mel. The mayor also emphasized that the groundhog is only handled by a trained specialist.

In their letter, Newkirk and DiLeonardo listed other available options to celebrate the day, including hosting a groundhog costume contest, using a stuffed animal, or even using an animatronic groundhog with artificial intelligence. They wrote that if the mayor were to agree to stop using Malverne Mel, they would give the town a complimentary groundhog costume that a willing participant could dress up in instead, like the Village of Babylon uses.

The way things stand, they won’t be needing to place that order.

“We are so fortunate to welcome Mel back to our Village not only as Long Island’s preeminent Prognosticator of all Prognosticators but also as an ambassador on environmental conservatorship and advocate in support of the necessary resources needed to care for other animals like him,” Sullivan said. “We are happy to host this cherished tradition, for the 30th time, and hope to continue Groundhog Day for years to come.”

