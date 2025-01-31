2025 Groundhog Day events predicting a long winter or early spring

Malverne Mal with his handler Bruce Berger at Crossroad’s Farm at Grossmans in Melville on Groundhog Day, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

The groundhogs of Long Island will determine Sunday whether or not the region will see spring-like weather arrive early or if we’ll have six more weeks of wintry weather.

Groundhog Day has been a fun experience for the whole country as they wait patiently for spring to come. Each groundhog is different with their own predictions, and each town has their own fun way of celebrating. Check out the ones they have to offer Long Island this year:

Malverne Mel

Malverne Mel is here to predict another year. Right in the heart of Malverne lives Mel, who’s been predicting the seasons for over 20 years.

Malverne Gazebo, 40 Church St., malvernevillage.org, 7 a.m. Feb. 2.

Holtsville Hal

Sadly, unlike the previous years, Holtsville Hal will not be allowing any visitors to witness his prediction this year. But don’t be alarmed, you can still check out his prediction online!

Facebook.com/HoltsvilleEcology, 7:25 a.m. Feb. 2.

Allen McButterpants

Allen McButterpants is back for another glorious year. That’s not all that’s going down; they’re throwing a party! Come check out the photo booth, kids activities, hot chocolate and more.

Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center 228 West Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays, wildliferescuecenter.org, 11 a.m. Feb. 2.

Sam Champion and Al Roker

What’s better than one groundhog’s prediction? Two! Sam Champion and Al Roker, named after the well-known meteorologists, are here to predict the new season of spring. There will be hot chocolate, crafts and more to enjoy.

Quogue Library 90 Quogue St., Quogue, quoguelibrary.org, 3 p.m. Feb. 2.

Babylon Belle

Coming back for the second year, the PETA-approved groundhog mascot is here for another prediction. No live animals will be used in the prediction of spring.

The Entrance of Southards Pond in the Village, Off of Park Ave., Babylon, facebook.com/VillageBabylon, 7 a.m. Feb. 2.

