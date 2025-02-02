Malverne Mel, Holtsville Hal agree in 2025 Groundhog Day forecast

Greg Drossel, Holtsville Hal’s handler for two decades, held Holtsville Hal up for all to see in 2018. (Photo by Christa Ganz).

Malverne Mel and Holtsville Hal agreed with one another’s seasonal prognostication for the second Groundhog Day in a row early Sunday morning.

Both groundhogs saw their shadows, which means there will be six more weeks of wintry weather before spring arrives with the vernal equinox in six weeks, according to groundhog lore.

“Upon looking for his shadow, it surely could be seen, so I must now announce that to skiers delight, there will be six more weeks of winter,” Malverne Village Mayor Timothy Sullivan told the crowd, who groaned in response to the news.

Dan Losquadro, the Town of Brookhaven highway superintendent, read Holtsville Hal’s prediction in a Facebook video since the usual live event at the Holtsville Wildlife & Ecology Center was canceled this year.

“I stepped out of my burrow just as the sun began to rise and let me tell you I was in for a surprise,” he said. “Hovering over me was a shadow quite big. I scurried back to my borrow and started to dig. And so, my friends I can confirm for you, six more weeks of winter you can all look forward to.”

The predictions were in agreement with Punxsutawney Phil, the nation’s most famous groundhog, who also saw his shadow, according to his handlers.

Malverne Mel‘s event was held despite animal rights activists calling for the village to replace the live groundhog with a person in a groundhog suit, like the Village of Babylon started doing in recent years.

Additional Groundhog Day forecasts are expected to roll in from other local woodchucks throughout Sunday. Spring arrives March 20.

Here’s what the local Groundhog Day forecast was in years prior:

2024: Holtsville Hal and Malvene Mel both said spring

2023: Holtsvile Hal said spring, Malverne Mel said winter

2022: Holtsvile Hal said spring, Malverne Mel said winter

2021: Hal, Mel and Quogue Quigley, aka Sam Champion, all agreed it would be an early spring

2020: Hal and Mel said it would be a long winter, Quigley said early spring

2019: Hal, Mel and Quigley forecast an early spring

2018; Hal, Mel and Quigley forecast an early spring

2017: Hal said there would be six more weeks of winter

2016: Hal and Mel agreed it would be an early spring

2015: Hal and Mel saw their shadows, meaning more wintry weather

2014: Hal and Mel did not see their shadows, meaning spring-like weather

2013: Hal and Mel said there would be more wintry weather

2012: Hal said spring, Mel said winter

2011: Hal said winter

2010: Hal and Mel said winter

2009: Hal said winter, Mel said spring

2008: Mel said spring

2007 Hal said winter, Mel said spring