Former Nassau legislator Norma Gonsalves dies at 90

Norma Gonsalves attends the Fourth Annual Breast Cancer Summit Honoring Fran Drescher at The Coral House on October 7, 2014 in Baldwin, New York. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images)

Norma Gonsalves, a former Republican lawmaker from East Meadow who served nearly two decades in the Nassau County Legislature, including seven years as presiding officer, died on Feb. 4. She was 90.

Even before stepping into politics, Gonsalves was deeply involved in her local community. She was the founder and president of the Council of East Meadow Community Organizations and served as project director of the Crime Watch and Civilian Patrol. Her community leadership roles extended further, serving with the East Meadow Chamber of Commerce and the Wentwood Oaks Civic Association. She also contributed to the Kiwanis Club of East Meadow and served as chairwoman of the East Meadow Bicentennial Committee.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Norma Gonsalves,” said Presiding Officer Howard Kopel (R-Lawrence). “She was a dedicated public servant her entire life … She was a friend and mentor to all of us who knew and worked with her. She will be sorely missed.”

Born in Brooklyn in 1934, Gonsalves graduated from St. Joseph’s College for Women with a bachelor’s degree in history. She earned a master’s degree from Hunter College and Brooklyn College. After completing her education, she became a teacher in the New York City school system, retiring in 1993.

She ran for local office and was elected in 1997 to the Nassau County Legislature, where she served until 2017. After the sudden death of Peter Schmitt in 2012, she took over for him as the presiding officer.

“Norma served her community with great passion and intensity,” said Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove). “We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to her family and loved ones as they continue to grieve her loss.”

Throughout her time in office, Gonsalves earned numerous accolades, including the 2015 Marvin Bernstein Humanitarian Award from the East Meadow Chamber of Commerce. In 1998 the New York State Senate awarded her the Woman of Distinction award, and a year later the East Meadow Chamber of Commerce awarded her the Woman of the Year award.

“I had the honor to work with Norma on many important issues in Nassau County,” said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. “She was a dedicated public servant, trailblazer, and I was fortunate to call her my friend. We will all miss Norma, her dedication to the public good and her vivacious personality.”

Gonsalves told the LI Herald that her two biggest accomplishments were helping lower the crime rate and implementing Narcan training programs to help community members learn how to use the opioid-overdose antidote. She was dedicated to making East Meadow a safer and stronger community. However, her career was not without controversy. Her campaign committee, Friends of Norma Gonsalves, was fined for failing to adhere to proper financial disclosure practices.

Gonsalves will be remembered for dedication to public service and the lasting impact she made on her community.

She is survived by her children, Gregg Gonsalves, Dana Gonsalves, and Carin Gonsalves, plus four grandchildren.

Wake services will be held at Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home in East Meadow, where visiting hours will be from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Feb. 12 and 13. Her funeral mass is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Feb. 14 at St. Raphael’s Parish in East Meadow.