Ed Lieberman brings history to life with storytelling and visuals in his Van Gogh presentation

Ed Lieberman, the former mayor of Sea Cliff and a seasoned criminal defense attorney, has discovered a new calling in the world of history storytelling. Known for his deep knowledge of historical figures, Lieberman has transitioned from legal arguments to captivating audiences with his detailed presentations on renowned historical personalities like Theodore Roosevelt, Martin Luther King and Vincent van Gogh.

Lieberman’s newest historical project focuses on van Gogh, whose life story and artwork have fascinated millions worldwide. His presentation on Feb. 11 at Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center in East Hills, titled “In Search of Vincent Starry Night,” will take the audience on a journey through the troubled artist’s life, from his time in the south of France to his mental asylum days when he painted his most famous work, Starry Night. The presentation features 41 slides, including rare photos and artwork, offering a rich narrative of van Gogh’s life and the trials he faced.

“I’ve always been a history buff. As a trial attorney, I learned how to immerse myself in the facts of a case. That same dedication to research has carried over into my historical presentations,” Lieberman explained. “When I give a talk, it’s not just about the facts. It’s about bringing those facts to life, whether I’m discussing a political figure like Theodore Roosevelt or an artist like van Gogh.”

Lieberman’s path to becoming a history presenter began post-COVID, after his time as Sea Cliff’s mayor. His passion for history blossomed as he led historic bus tours through Long Island, including those focused on Theodore Roosevelt and Robert Moses. From there, he expanded into slide presentations, and the Sea Cliff Library soon took interest in his work. His presentations, now regularly scheduled at venues like the library and the JCC, offer both visual and intellectual depth.

In his van Gogh presentation, Lieberman discusses not only the artist’s life but also his connection to his brother Theo, who played a pivotal role in supporting Vincent both financially and emotionally.

“Van Gogh is often remembered for his Starry Night, but people forget that he was a man of great intelligence, reading Shakespeare and Dickens and writing over 600 letters to his brother,” Lieberman said. “These letters are a window into his soul, and through them, we understand his passion for life—his ‘lust for life,’ as he called it—and the depth of his struggles.”

The Feb. 11 lecture at the JCC will include Lieberman’s characteristic mix of historical anecdotes, visual storytelling and even a live musical performance. Frank Ferrara, a local musician and teacher, will perform Don McLean’s 1971 hit Vincent (Starry Night) as part of the presentation. “I believe that integrating music into the presentation makes it a more complete experience,” Lieberman said. “Music has the power to convey emotions in ways that words alone can’t, and that’s exactly what van Gogh’s work did.”

Lieberman’s expertise in research is evident in the authenticity and depth of his work. When preparing for his presentation on van Gogh, he traveled to Provence, where the artist spent his final years. He explored Arles, the site of van Gogh’s famed “Yellow House,” and the Saint-Paul-de-Mausole asylum in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, where Starry Night was painted. “Standing in front of the actual places where van Gogh lived and painted gave me a deeper understanding of his work,” Lieberman said. “I try to capture those moments for my audience through my slides and my stories.”

His commitment to bringing history alive is also reflected in his approach to other historical topics. Lieberman offers bus tours focused on the George Washington Spy Trail, Robert Moses’ legacy and Theodore Roosevelt’s life at Sagamore Hill. Each tour is carefully planned to highlight key historical sites while providing rich commentary on the figures and events that shaped the area.

“History isn’t just about dates and events,” Lieberman remarked. “It’s about people and it’s about stories. I want my audience to leave feeling like they’ve not just learned something but experienced it. And that’s something I take great pride in.”

Despite his success in both legal and historical spheres, Lieberman remains humble, offering his presentations for free as a way to give back to his community. “I enjoy doing this because it’s something I’m passionate about. The history, the people, the stories—they’ve always intrigued me. If I can share that with others and make history feel alive for them, that’s enough reward for me.”

Lieberman is already planning his next project: a deep dive into the life and work of Russian author Leo Tolstoy. “It’s going to be a challenge,” he said. “Tolstoy’s work is vast, but that’s what makes him so fascinating. The research is never done, and that’s part of the fun.”

For now, Lieberman’s historical presentations continue to captivate audiences, from his local Sea Cliff community to history buffs across Long Island. Whether discussing the life of an iconic American president or the troubled life of an artist, Lieberman’s ability to connect his audience with the past makes his work truly stand out.

For more information or to schedule one of Lieberman’s presentations, contact him at elieberman614@gmail.com.

Ed Lieberman’s Vincent van Gogh presentation will be held at the Sid Jacobson JCC on Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. and again at the Sea Cliff Library on May 1.