Sid Jacobson JCC hosts ‘Tehran to New York’ exhibit by mother-daughter duo

Sid Jacobson JCC hosted the opening of its latest artSPACE exhibition, featuring the works of mother-daughter artists Homa Rafii Rabbani and Mina Rabbani Babazadeh, focusing on their journey from war-torn Tehran, Iran, to their current home on Long Island.



The exhibit, Tehran to New York: L’Dor Vador, features a vibrant array of paintings spanning detailed landscapes, florals, expressive figures, and still pieces.



“We aim to highlight artists whose work not only enriches our community culturally, but also tells a story of resilience and connection,” said Jaime Teich, associate executive director, Marketing and Communications of Sid Jacobson JCC.



She added that “Tehran to New York: L’Dor Vador does exactly that. It invites us to experience a personal and universal journey of hardship, hope, and healing through beautiful, breathtaking art.”



The mother and daughter explained that the collection reflects the enduring strength that has shaped lives as well as their artistic expressions.



“My mother Homa Rafii Rabbani was born in Hamadan, Iran, and then raised in Tehran, Iran’s capitol,” Babazadeh said in a speech at the exhibit’s opening. “At 16 she signed up for Asghar Petgar’s Art classes, while she was attending an American high school . At 18 she married my father and I was born a year after. Nonetheless, my father encouraged her to paint and continue taking classes,”



Babazadeh, a Roslyn resident, is a teacher in Great Neck and has been a member of Sid Jacobson JCC for over 20 years. Rabbani, Babazadeh’s mother, also lives in Great Neck.



“My mother and I are honored and thrilled to showcase artwork spanning 50 years in this exhibit,” Babazadeh said. “My mother was my first art teacher and still remains my greatest inspiration. Throughout life’s hardships, art has been a profound form of healing, offering solace and strength in difficult times,”



Despite the challenges of fleeing her homeland, Rabbani carried her passion for art with her, teaching and showcasing her work in exhibitions stateside over the years.



Her daughter followed, embraced and expanded upon her mother’s legacy.



Today, Babazadeh creates award-winning art featured in private collections and public exhibits.



In addition, she also gives back to the next generation as an art teacher at Great Neck Community Education, other art institutions, and eventually Sid Jacobson JCC, where she taught art to adults, children and teens while raising her three sons.

Her commitment to teaching is with the hope that the artistic values and passion instilled by her mother will continue to resonate and evolve through those she mentors.



“Teaching art has become such a rewarding experience,” Babazadeh said. “Either hearing from my students what it means for them or when you learn a former young JCC student sold a painting for $85,000 at Art Basel to find out I was her inspiration. Only a teacher can understand how rewarding it was to hear this,”



Rabbani explained that she felt blessed to be able to share her passion for art with her daughter.



“Mina’s creativity and dedication have not only inspired her students but have also reignited my own love for painting. This exhibit is a testament to our shared journey, channeling both the challenges and the triumphs into something meaningful and lasting,” Rabbani said.



Tehran to New York: L’Dor Vador will remain on display in SJJCC’s artSPACE through February.

