Crime Blotter 2.13: Glen Cove woman killed crossing street

GLEN COVE: Vehicular accident kills 69-year-old pedestrian

A 69-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a Ford van as she attempted to cross Pratt Boulevard at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, Nassau County police said. The van was operated by a 68-year-old woman. The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The victim suffered severe trauma and was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

GARDEN CITY: Man arrested after fleeing scene of fatal accident that killed 27-year-old passenger

Nassau County police arrested a Long Beach man in a fatal vehicular accident on Sunday, Feb. 9 at about 5 p.m., the department said.

County police said Garden City police initially responded to an automobile accident on Stewart Avenue at Nassau Boulevard. Police said the car had struck a tree, and when the department responded to the scene, the operator of the car fled on foot.

Garden City police found a male in the rear passenger seat, who was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead at the scene, county police said. The man was identified as Marco Antonio Zuniga, 27, of Long Beach, police said.

County police said the operator was later identified as Christian Velasquez Galeano, 28, of Long Beach.

Galeano was charged with driving while intoxicated, vehicular manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree and no interlock device, the police said.

ROOSEVELT: Man indicted on murder charges involving fatal stabbing

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Roosevelt man was arraigned on murder charges on in the stabbing death of his former girlfriend in front of their 2-year-old child one day after an order of protection issued on behalf of the victim had expired.

In October, Jose William Funes-Zabala, 43, allegedly stabbed Brenda Guadoloupe Alfaro Alcantara, 29, over 30 times in her apartment after an order of protection had expired, leaving their son behind after he fled the scene.

“Enraged that his former girlfriend had begun dating, this defendant allegedly viciously stabbed Brenda Guadoloupe Alfaro Alcantara more than 30 times while their 2-year-old child disturbingly watched,” said Donnelly in a release. “The horrifying scene, and the child smeared with his mother’s blood, were discovered after repeated attempts by family to contact the victim were unsuccessful.”

“We are committed to ensuring justice for Brenda and her loved ones as we prosecute this case,” Donnelly said.

The DA said the incident occurred on Oct. 5, one day after an order of protection issued on behalf of the victim had expired.

Funes-Zabala visited Alfaro Alcantara’s apartment in Hempstead to visit their son when an argument broke out and the defendant allegedly stabbed the victim 35 times, according to Donnelly’s office.

The office said when Funes-Zabala fled the scene, he left behind the child, who was uninjured. Funes-Zabala was arrested on Oct. 6, Donnelly said.

Funes-Zabala was arraigned before Judge Howard Sturim on charges of murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. Funes-Zabala pleaded not guilty and was remanded.

He is due back in court Feb. 27 and faces up to 25 years to life in prison, if convicted Donnelly said.

MERRICK: Nassau corrections officer charged with stealing over $110K in insurance reimbursements

Nassau County Corrections Officer Christopher Kowalewski, 49, of Merrick, has been charged with stealing over $110,000 from 11 health insurance reimbursements following his estranged wife’s back surgery in 2022, District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said

Donnelly said Kowalewski received the checks from United Healthcare between December 2021 and December 2023, which he distributed into a joint account and/or cashed in, instead of forwarding them to the service providers as he should have.

Donnelly said the check ranged from $92,488 to $147, totaling $110,096. Kowalewski allegedly spent the money on personal expenses.

“Public servants are entrusted with doing the right thing, and when they take advantage of the system for personal gain, it hurts everyone,” Donnelly said in a release. “This correction officer allegedly stole more than $100,000 in health insurance payments meant to pay his estranged wife’s medical bills. My office is committed to holding public servants accountable when they violate community trust and ignore their oaths.”

Donnelly’s office said the case was referred to DA by the Office of the Nassau County Inspector General.

“The mission of the Office of the Inspector General is to detect and deter fraud, waste, and abuse in Nassau County government. As this case illustrates, our office takes seriously allegations of fraudulent conduct by County employees,” said Nassau County Inspector General Jodi Franzese in a press release.

Kowalewski was arraigned on Monday, Feb. 10 before Judge Petrara Perrin on one count of grand larceny in the second degree, the DA said. He pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on March 3 and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted, according to the DA.

WANTAGH: Vehicular accident leaves pedestrian in critical condition

Nassau County police are investigating a vehicular accident on Feb. 10 on Wantagh Avenue that left a 60-year-old woman in critical condition.

Police said the woman was attempting to cross Wantagh Avenue near Laurel Lane when she was struck by a car, operated by a 17-year-old female. The driver remained at the scene after the incident, police said.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Police said the victim is currently in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.