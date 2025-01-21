Crime Blotter: Two teens robbed, had heads shaved and mouths taped shut in Syosset assault

SYOSSET: Two teen robbed, had their heads shaved and mouth taped shut.

On Jan. 17, two teenagers were robbed, had their heads shaved and mouths taped shut in Syosset, according to Nassau County police.

Police said the two victims were at Crocus Drive Playground around 5:30 p.m., when they had planned to meet up with three other teenagers.

Upon their arrival, the three others reportedly threw the 17-year-old victims to the ground and began striking them. Police said the three teens taped the victims’ mouths shut and shaved their heads, taking personal belongings from their jackets and fleeing the scene.

The three were found by police and arrested without further incident, according to reports.

The teenagers are reportedly charged with robbery, assault and unlawful imprisonment.

MASSAPEQUA: Woman stabbed to death on Christmas Eve

A 57-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Massapequa on Christmas Eve, Nassau County police said.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female at a residence on Old Sunrise Highway, where the victim was found to be suffering from multiple stab wounds at 7 p.m. Dec. 24, police said.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was taken to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries, police said.

Authorities did not report any arrests being made in the case. Homicide Squad detectives are continuing the investigation.

SYOSSET: Fatal Car Accident

On Jan. 18, a 51-year-old bicyclist died in Syosset after he hit a parked vehicle on the Long Island Expressway South Service Road.

Nassau County police identified the man as Chalermchai Losirisup of Great Neck. Losirisup was travelling eastbound when he struck a legally parked tractor trailer between exits 43 and 44, police said. Police pronounced him dead at the scene.

SEA CLIFF: Serious Aided Incident

A 43-year-old man was working at a construction site on Highland Avenue in Sea Cliff on Jan. 15 when he fell approximately 20 feet off a ladder, Nassau County police said.

Police said he was transported by a police helicopter to a local hospital for treatment, where he is currently in stable condition.

FLORAL PARK: Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance

Three men were arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with the sale of a controlled substance that occurred in December 2024, according to police.

Anthony W. Grassi, 28, of Floral Park faces multiple counts of the criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Anthony Rinaldi, 44, of Elmont is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and the criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Kuno, 23, of Floral Park is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of the criminal sale of a controlled substance, police said.

EAST MEADOW: Man pleads guilty to hate crime

Sebastian Patino Caceres, 23, of East Meadow pleaded guilty to criminal mischief as a hate crime for spray-painting antisemitic phrases on fences and in front of a local Jewish center in April 2024, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

As part of his plea, the defendant must undergo six months of bias prevention training, 100 hours of community service, and take a guided tour of the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center in Glen Cove. If he successfully completes these conditions, he will be sentenced to a misdemeanor with three years’ probation. If he is unsuccessful, the felony charge will remain and he will be sentenced to five years’ probation, the DA’s office said.

The defendant is due back in court on March 7.

The defendant had spray-painted several antisemitic phrases on PVC fencing of the rear yards of private homes along Merrick Avenue. The phrases included “Zionism is Nazism,” “Stop the Genocide,” “Free Palestine,” and “F-ck Israel,” the DA’s office said.

Patino Caceres also spray-painted “Free Palestine” across the front cement sidewalk of the East Meadow Beth-El Jewish Center at 1400 Prospect Avenue, according to the DA’s office.

WANTAGH: Assault of an Officer

On Jan. 20, Nassau County police said, they arrested Kysaan Goff, a 29-year-old homeless man, for assaulting a police officer. Police said the officers had approached Goff in a parking garage and offered him medical attention.

Goff refused medical attention, but requested to be taken to a warming center, police said. Once he was at center, police said he became combative, grabbing an officer’s shoulder and bending his finger, causing a sprain.

Police said the officers “subdued” Goff while he continued to attempt to strike them. The officers both suffered injuries to their hands, and one suffered an injury to his shoulder, police said. Goff is charged with two counts of assault in the second degree.

WEST HEMPSTEAD: Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Nassau County police arrested three individuals for criminal possession of stolen property on Jan. 20. Police said their vehicle was initially stopped by police due to unsafe lane changes.

During the traffic stop, police determined that the vehicle was reported as stolen.

The operator, Brailyn Jaquez Perez, 23, was arrested without incident. Passengers, Luis Joel Batlle Espinosa, 19, and Adamarie Burgos, 20, were also arrested.

All three defendants are charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree and unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree. Perez is additionally charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and multiple traffic summonses.

Cameryn Oaks, Hannah Devlin and Casey Fahrer contributed to this article.