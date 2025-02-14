Set, spike, shine: Jericho girls volleyball dominates

This Jericho girls varsity volleyball team has been both committed and persistent this season. The team is co-captained by junior Emma Zhu and senior Rachel Lee. The team aims to qualify for the upcoming playoffs, with a record of 11 wins and 2 losses that reflects their performance.

Sonia Ngai, the only freshman on the roster this season, believes the team has bonded well, she said,

“Our strengths are definitely our strong communication and our skills on the court. We’ve built great chemistry over the years, and it really shows in how we play together.”

Junior Melanie Jernigan added that success on the court is rooted in effective practice. She said, “We practice fundamentals and focus on our defense as well as offense.”

In her first season as head coach, Coach Porr agreed that the team showed unity and worked together well. She believes that a team’s success relies more on their unity and character than just individual talent.

She said, “A huge determinant of a team’s success is how they act both on and off the court. Of course talent is important, but understanding how to act like a team plays more of a role than anything else and our team does an excellent job at doing so. Our team takes great pride in character–in other words they are each other’s biggest fans and I think that has a lot to do with our record this season.”

Porr said she is appreciative of the talent and drive of her younger players.

“The underclassmen have been instrumental to our program this year,” she said. “Many of them have taken on important roles, contributing to our overall success while also bringing a fresh dynamic to our team. Their energy and resilience has allowed them to step up during important games and I’m excited to see how they continue to develop in the coming years.”

The team is proof that you can have fun and win, too. With a young program, the future looks bright for Jericho girls volleyball. As they move forward, fans can look forward to celebrating the success that is surely on the horizon.

What sets this team apart is their resilience.

Whether they’re dominating a match or fighting back from a tough set, they stay focused and push through challenges together. They’ve built strong chemistry, which shows in their gameplay. Their goal isn’t just to win but to keep improving as a team, and always bringing out their best on the court.

Even after their tough losses, the team always find a way to stay positive. The team is always able to demonstrate resilience and always huddle together no matter the scenario.

Outside of their matches, the girls showed their determination and enthusiasm and raised over two-hundred dollars through their Dig Pink bake sale, a tradition the volleyball team has upheld for over fifteen years. The team raised funds for The-Side-Out Foundation, an organization that helps people with breast cancer regain control of their lives.

