Jericho rings in the Year of the Snake

The Jericho community celebrated the Lunar New Year at its annual celebration on Jan. 25

Jericho celebrated Lunar New Year at the Chinese Association’s annual celebration on Jan. 25. This year’s celebration was attended by community members and local officials.

“Jericho is home to one of Nassau County’s largest and fastest-growing Chinese American communities, and it is fitting for Jericho to host one of the region’s most elaborate and beautiful Lunar New Year celebrations,” said Nasau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker in a press release. Drucker said he’s watched the community celebration grow in recent years.

“As we wish everyone a wonderful, healthy and prosperous Year of the Snake, I applaud the Chinese Association of Jericho all it does to enrich Nassau’s cultural tapestry and salute the Jericho School District for embracing the diversity that makes our community so vibrant.”