New Hyde Park resident celebrates 110th birthday

New Hyde Park is celebrating a supercentenarian.

Ernestine Berry, a three-year resident of Parker Jewish Institute, is celebrating her 110th birthday at the center on Feb. 28.

The celebration will take place at 2 p.m. in the Parker Auditorium with refreshments and live music.

Berry said she was excited to get together with friends and family, laugh, talk, eat and drink at her upcoming party. She has celebrated past birthdays at the institute as well, and remembers them fondly.

The Parker Jewish Institute is a 125-year-old non-profit skilled nursing facility providing healthcare, rehabilitation, and assisted senior living services.

Prior to moving to the Parker Institute, Berry was an active member of her local church, said a spokesperson for the institute, who added that her friends from that church continue to visit her.

She’s in great health, active, and chooses to attend the center’s programming, the spokesperson said. Berry particularly enjoys the gospel music and entertainment the center offers.

Born and raised in Alabama, she moved to New York later in life, living in Jamaica, Queens until she moved to the Parker Institute. After moving to the state, she worked as a teacher’s assistant for 50 years, where she created lasting relationships with her students.

“I’m so glad I’ve lived long enough to celebrate,” she said. Her grandchildren and members of her old church look forward to attending her party.