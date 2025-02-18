Unionized National Grid workers to review company’s final contract offer

Over 1,200 National Grid workers on Long Island will review a contract offer after an extended bargaining session that left them without one for roughly 24 hours.

These employees, who include power plant and natural gas workers, are represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1049 and have been bargaining for a contract the past few weeks. Their prior contract expired at 11:59 p.m. last Thursday night.

“National Grid has brought forth a final offer that we will be bringing before our membership for review and consideration,” said Jerome Bost, director of government affairs and communications, in a Saturday afternoon statement.

National Grid provides gas to over 600,000 homes and businesses on Long Island.

To allow time for a ratification vote, IBEW Local 1049’s previous contract will be extended, Bost said. All operations will continue as normal, he added.

Prior to the contract’s expiry, the workers had voted to authorize the union to call a strike at any point deemed necessary if they felt a fair offer wasn’t reached after the old contract’s expiration.

On Friday, the day after the union’s previous contract expired, IBEW Local 1049 held a press conference to gain support for the union amid negotiations.

Long Island elected officials, including state Assembly Members Ed Ra (R-Franklin Square), Michael Durso (R-Massapequa Park), and Jarett Gandolfo (R-Sayville) came out to the press conference to show their support for the workers.

“The men and women of IBEW Local 1049…deserve a fair contract that recognizes their diligence by providing financial security and keeping pace with the rising cost of living,” the three Republican assembly members said in a joint statement.

A bipartisan group of elected officials, including Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, North Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer, Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin, and state Sen. Mario Mattera have publicly supported the union during negotiations.

Bost said that the union’s committee was not able to immediately endorse the company’s most recent agreement. The union will have detailed discussions about their offer with IBEW Local 1049 members at upcoming meetings.

The union is expected to review, and potentially vote, on the offer in the coming days. The latest developments can be found on the union’s website.

National Grid did not respond to a request for comment.