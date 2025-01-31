Final day for Costco union agreement looms, teamsters threaten strike

Hundreds of Costco Teamsters rallied and engaged in a practice picket at the Westbury Costco on Jan. 15 as the final week of union bargaining with the wholesale giant approached.

Teamsters’ contract was set to expire on Jan. 31, and Costco refused to offer a deal in negotiations that reflected their leap in profits.

“Costco has two choices: respect the workers who made them a success or face a national strike,” said Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien.

Last year, the business recorded $254 billion in revenue and over $7.4 billion in net profit, a 135% increase from $3.1 billion in 2018, according to the union. If their new contract didn’t reflect that record-breaking jump, union members were ready to strike — and they wanted leadership to know it.

Teamsters Locals 210, 570, and 822 held a practice picket at the Westbury Costco as a show of strength and then held a rally at the New Hyde Park Costco. They held signs that read “Prepared to strike” and “Pro worker? Prove it.”

“We do not want to strike, but if Costco refuses to meet us at the bargaining table with the respect we deserve, we are ready to do whatever it takes,” said Lance Knowles, a member of Local 210 who participated in the practice picket and rally. “We will not back down. We will not accept anything less than a contract that sets the standard in the retail industry.”

The union members on Long Island are only some of the 18,000 nationwide. At the time of publishing, Jan. 31 — the deadline — the wholesale giant and their union still have not reached an agreement.

“We will hold Costco accountable if they refuse to reward the workers who made them billions,” said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. “Our members are mobilized, prepared, and ready to do whatever it takes to win the contract they deserve.

