Chuck Silverstein and His Fertile Imagination: a one-of-a-kind acoustic experience

When it comes to categorizing music, Chuck Silverstein and His Fertile Imagination refuses to fit neatly into any box.

Their unique blend of styles, which they describe as “quasi pseudo psycho ragtime Americana folk rap with just a little bit of dime-store philosophy in every song,” has become their signature.

It’s a sound that defies easy description. It combines elements of swing, folk, blues, ragtime, and singer-songwriter traditions with an infusion of humor and insight. As a result, their performances are as much about storytelling as they are about the music itself.

“We couldn’t fit into a genre, so we created our own and we like it that way,” Chuck Silverstein, the band’s frontman said. “It’s not about being pigeonholed, it’s about being ourselves.”

A storied history in music

Silverstein, a long-time resident of Roslyn, has been a musician since his teenage years. He fondly recalls the days when he was just a kid, sneaking into My Father’s Place, a legendary Long Island venue, to see live performances.

“Eppy [owner Michael ‘Eppy’ Epstein] was always tolerant of those of us who had a deep appetite for music,” Silverstein said. “I used to go there when I was too young to be legally served alcohol.”

Before returning to music more recently, Silverstein had an extensive career in the Southern music scene. In the 1970s, he relocated to North Carolina, where he helped form a band that toured the southeastern United States, the Midwest and Florida. He performed at festivals like the Kent State Folk Festival, the Brandywine Music Festival and the Wheatland Music Festival, as well as opening for big names like jazz guitarist and singer George Benson, John Hartford and Hank Williams’ bandmates. His musical journey has taken him to places far and wide, always drawing inspiration from his surroundings.

“My musical influences go back to the roots,” Silverstein explained. “While my friends were listening to Eric Clapton, I was diving into Mississippi Fred McDowell and Robert Johnson. The soul and grit of Delta Blues and early jazz always grabbed me.”

In recent years, Silverstein experienced a creative resurgence, leading him to form Chuck Silverstein and His Fertile Imagination. He’s joined by two incredibly talented musicians: Dave Ice, a versatile bassist and vocalist and Mike Ringle, a dynamic percussionist.

All in the band

Ice is one of Long Island’s most in-demand bass players. He plays in several notable bands, including The Johnny Mac Band, High Low Jacks and The Joe Roberts Quartet. He’s also a multi-instrumentalist who plays guitar, mandolin, ukulele and keyboards, which adds a unique flair to Chuck Silverstein and His Fertile Imagination’s performances. Ice’s distinctive baritone voice and musical versatility play a significant role in shaping the band’s sound.

“Dave is a fantastic musician,” Silverstein said. “He’s one of those players who can do anything—rock, blues, jazz. And his voice? He’s got that old-school crooner vibe.”

Ringle, who provides percussion for the band, is equally accomplished. He’s a fixture in the Long Island music scene, owner of The Homestead in Oyster Bay and host to some unforgettable jam sessions on the back patio of the venue. Ringle’s deep knowledge of percussion and his charismatic stage presence make him a key part of the band’s energy.

“Mike is a true showman,” Silverstein noted. “He’s got an incredible understanding of rhythm and is always ready to bring something new to the table. We have a blast together.”

Important influences and a return to My Father’s Place

For Silverstein, playing at My Father’s Place is especially meaningful. As a longtime fan of the venue, it holds a special place in his heart.

“I have a deep history with My Father’s Place,” he said. “Eppy was always so welcoming to young musicians; returning to perform there feels like coming full circle.”

Chuck also credits his musical influences from his early years in Long Island, specifically his guitar teacher Ronnie Rebhuhn, who introduced him to the Greenwich Village music scene and local legends. “Ronnie got me connected with the real heart of the New York music scene,” Silverstein recalled. “He was from Great Neck and played a big role in shaping my musical journey.”

Two other influential people who shaped Silverstein’s musical journey are Lou Messana and Charles Wizen. Messana, a talented guitar teacher from the south shore, near Wantagh, played a significant role in refining Silverstein’s guitar skills. Messana’s guidance deeply influenced Silverstein’s approach to the instrument. Meanwhile, the late jazz violinist Charles Wizen, who lived in Bayside, also left a lasting impact on Silverstein, offering valuable advice and inspiration.

What to expect from upcoming shows

Fans attending Chuck Silverstein and His Fertile Imagination’s upcoming shows across Long Island can expect an eclectic mix of original music and covers.

“We’re unpredictable,” Silverstein described. “We do some rehearsed material, but there are also songs we never know how they’ll turn out. We embrace that spontaneity.”

The band’s performances are interactive, with Silverstein often engaging the audience with stories behind the songs.

“It’s not just about the music; it’s about sharing something with the audience,” he said. “We call it a ‘genre reveal party’ where we introduce our unique style; we like to have fun with it.”

The band’s loyal fanbase consists of fellow musicians and music lovers alike.

“Our fans tend to be musicians themselves,” Silverstein reflected. “It’s always a little nerve-wracking, but it’s also a compliment. They get what we’re doing.”

The future of Chuck Silverstein and His Fertile Imagination

With a packed schedule of upcoming performances, including at My Father’s Place in Roslyn and a shared bill with The Johnny Mac Band, Chuck Silverstein and His Fertile Imagination are poised for more musical adventures. Fans can expect a continued blend of humor, deep-rooted musicality and unexpected moments in each show.

“I think what makes us stand out is our storytelling,” Silverstein said. “We don’t just play music. We connect with the audience and that’s what makes it special.”

As they continue to carve out their unique place in the Long Island music scene, Chuck Silverstein and His Fertile Imagination remain a band that’s not afraid to be different and that’s exactly what makes them so captivating.

Upcoming show dates: