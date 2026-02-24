Old Bethpage couple raises sixth puppy for national service dog organization

For more than two decades, an Old-Bethpage couple has been raising service dogs for Canine Companions, helping prepare them for lives assisting people with disabilities.

Canine Companions is a national nonprofit that provides trained service dogs and ongoing support at no cost to adults, children and veterans with physical, developmental and cognitive disabilities, helping them live with greater independence and confidence. Each year roughly 1,000 puppies are born through the organization’s breeding program, and at eight weeks old, the puppies are placed with volunteer “puppy raisers” across the country.

Rich and Sandra Slomovitz began volunteering in 2004 after years of attending DogFest events and learning about the organization’s mission. Since then they have raised six puppies and are preparing to welcome their seventh.

As volunteer puppy raisers, the Slomovitzs care for each dog for approximately 16 to 18 months, teaching up to 40 commands ranging from basic obedience to specialized skills. They also focus heavily on socialization, bringing the dogs into restaurants, retail stores and other public spaces to ensure they remain calm and unobtrusive while working.

Most recently, the Slomovitzs raised Fritz, who, as of Friday, Feb. 13, completed his 18 months of training along with several other puppies.

After the initial training period, the dogs return to Canine Companions for advanced instruction before being matched with recipients.

Although the Slomovitzs said they knew from the outset that the dogs were not permanent pets, they said the separation can be emotional, particularly during the months spent waiting to learn whether a dog will graduate or change careers.

The Slomovitzs said that despite the revolving door of animals in the house, they always have at least one dog in the house, as one of their former trained puppies did not graduate and instead became their full-time pet.

Despite the difficulty, the Slomovitzs said the reward comes at graduation ceremonies, where they meet recipients whose independence is enhanced by the service dogs.

“We come for the dogs, but we stay for the people,” the couple said.

Kim Doyle, a senior instructor with Canine Companions’ Northeast Region, said volunteers like the Slomovitzs play a critical role during the dogs’ first 18 months.

“The real nitty-gritty of being a good dog really comes from the puppy raisers,” she said.

After 18 months, the dogs enter six months of professional training at regional campuses, including the organization’s training center in Medford, where they learn advanced skills such as retrieving dropped items, opening doors and turning lights on and off. Trainers also evaluate each dog’s temperament and strengths to determine the best placement.

Once matched, recipients train on campus with their future service dog for two weeks before graduating together as a team. The dog then begins working full-time with their new partner, often providing years of increased independence, confidence, and emotional support.

Doyle said she began volunteering as a puppy raiser at age 15 and has now been involved with the organization for 26 years, including 12 years as an employee. She said there are always ways to help out and that she enjoys being part of the process.

“It’s really cool to see all the avenues that this organization has impacted everyone that’s involved,” she said.