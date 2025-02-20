Beauty Unveiled NY provides enhancements to Massapequa

Stephanie Kaufman said she hopes to enhance the beauty of the Massapequa community and train the next generation of permanent makeup artists one person at a time.

Kaufman is performing this service at her new business, Beauty Unveiled NY on 583B Broadway which opened on Feb. 3.

“I’m trying to make a mark in the permanent makeup industry,” she said.

Kaufman works alongside one other employee at Beauty Unveiled NY while also renting out other beds in the studio.

The business provides multiple services, but Kaufman’s specialty is microblading, a semi-permanent tattoo that mimics the appearance of hair for a more natural fuller brow.

Beauty Unveiled NY also offer other techniques including nano brows, powder ombre brows, permanent eyeliner, fine-line tattoos and lip blushes. Pricing for each service varies and appointments can be booked on the company’s website.

Kaufman said she got her start at a European Wax Center and was introduced to sculpting eyebrows 15 years ago. Kaufman researched microblading and had it done on herself.

“I fell in love with the whole process,” she said.

Kaufman then went to Brow Design International in Manhattan in 2018 before shortly working at another business. She said she used that time to “hone her skill.”

Kaufman then opened her own studio in March 2019.

Shortly after, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many businesses, including Kaufman’s. She said that it was very difficult to be out of work for three and a half months. That also came as one of her busiest moments in the industry. Kaufman said that people began to pay more attention to their eyebrows as half of their faces were covered by masks.

“Where some businesses, unfortunately, were affected in a negative way from the pandemic, I kind of thrived,” she said.

Kaufman said that her clientele list continued to grow in the aftermath of the pandemic as well. That growth has now led to her opening Beauty Unveiled NY.

Kaufman said that the busiest time of year for the business is between February and June as people get ready for the summer months.

Now that Kaufman has her permanent makeup studio, she said her goal is to become a mentor.

“My plan eventually is to start training other artists,” she said. “There’s a lot of uneducated and misinformed artists out there that don’t get the proper education. I’m trying to change the next generation of artists to do better work and provide a better service for the community.”