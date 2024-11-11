Annual Syosset-Woodbury Holiday Lighting Spectacular to return

Last year’s Holiday Lighting Spectacular raised $2,500 for the chamber’s partner charities (Photo provided by the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce)

The annual Syosset Holiday Lighting Spectacular will return on Dec. 8. The Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce will host the event at 50 Jackson Avenue from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

“It’s probably our largest event that we do for the community outside the street fair,” said Chamber President Russell Green.

The chamber expects upwards of 250 attendees, including student performers, Green said.

There will be food, drinks and local entertainment, Green said. Santa will be at the tree lighting to greet residents.

Local students from Syosset High School and the Children’s Orchestra Society will perform. In previous years, Syosset’s a cappella choir, the Adelettes, performed Christmas songs. Green said the performances will begin around 4 p.m.

The lighting spectacular will fund-raise for the chamber’s nonprofit partners, which are Tempo Group and the Children’s Orchestra Society. Both organizations are based in Syosset.

“Any profits that we make from the event are going to our two charities,” said Green.

He said each year the chamber partners with two charities to raise money for them. Last month, the chamber donated a total of $5,000 to the two groups.

The Holiday Lighting Spectacular will raise an additional donation to the nonprofits.

“I’m expecting we’re going to donate between $1,000 and $1,500 to split between the two charities,” Green said.

The event has 16 local sponsorships. Green said the chamber sold all 16 sponsor opportunities in less than a day.

“I think it’s really wonderful that the local businesses are now really an active part of giving back to the community,” he said.

Green said in previous years, local businesses were not always willing to sponsor the event.

“The amount of local businesses that have stepped up to want to be involved and their level of involvement have increased substantially,” Green said.

He said the chamber wants to keep the event focused on the local community.

“We’re not looking to make this some sort of corporate event,” he said.

The chamber offered four different types of sponsorship: the premier sponsors, the event sponsors, the pizza slice sponsor and the hot chocolate sponsor.

“We have four premier sponsors that have really stepped up to help fund the event,” Green said.

The premier sponsors include Bell Law Group, Brian J Levy & Associates, Men On The Move and Valerie Rosenblatt.

The chamber will decorate downtown Syosset with garland and wreaths for the entire season.