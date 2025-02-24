New York Dragons unveiled as arena football league team’s name

Long Island’s Entertainment Football Association officially had its name, colors and logo revealed.

The “New York Dragons” will be the fourth team to play in the ENTFLA for its inaugural season this summer. The team made the announcement Feb. 21 at the Nassau County PAL Headquarters in Hicksville. The team’s logos and colors were also announced, featuring “Long Island Orange,” a color that the franchise says represents the region’s renowned sunsets and vibrant community spirit. The logos were designed by Winston Alford-Hamburg

The Dragons will join the Danbury Diesel, Fitchburg Heroes and New Jersey Ciphers in the four-team league.

The naming is a tribute to the last football team to play in the Nassau Coliseum. The New York Dragons played in the Arena Football League from 2001 to 2008. The franchise also played as the Iowa Barnstormers from 1995 through 2000. The Dragons made the playoffs five times but failed to win a championship.

“It’s only fitting that Long Island’s new arena football team will be called the New York Dragons,” General Manager Peter Schwartz said. “I’m delighted that our new team will continue the legacy and tradition of the old team. Our goal with the new Dragons is to complete the mission of the original franchise and hang a championship banner from the rafters of the Coliseum.”

Schwartz was the play-by-play announcer for the Dragons during their eight years on Long Island. He also spent time in the team’s front office, something that he said readied him for his current position as general manager. Many former players and staff of the original Dragons were in attendance for the announcement Friday.

“The overall reaction from the fans and the local businesses has been very positive so far, and I think that’s only going to take off as we continue to get closer to the start of the season,” Schwartz said.

The league announced in January that a franchise would be coming to Long Island with fan participation encouraged to help name the team. Schwartz commented that the organization received roughly 200 responses from fans about the team’s name.

The Dragons will begin training camp in May, and the team’s season opener is set for June 7 on the road against the Diesel. The team will play its first game at the Coliseum une 14 against the Ciphers.