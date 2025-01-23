Peter Schwartz named Long Island’s Entertainment Football Association general manager

Long Island’s Entertainment Football Association team has named Peter Schwartz as its first general manager in franchise history.

Schwartz made the announcement official on his LinkedIn page on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

“I’m excited to share the news that I’ve been named the General Manager of the new Entertainment Football Association arena football team coming to Nassau Coliseum this June!,” he posted.

Schwartz has a wide background in the sports industry, but he has never run a team before, something that he feels will come with its challenges. He became part of the Long Island Dragons’ front office during their seven-year stint at the Coliseum in the 2000s, but this new role will be different than any other for Schwartz.

“This is definitely something new for me in my career,” he said. “I always felt like I had it in me to run a team one day. This was an opportunity that I couldn’t say no to.”

Schwartz has spent over two decades working with many greater New York City sports teams. He has written and announced for multiple Long Island-based teams and organizations including the Dragons, New York Riptide, New York Lizards, Stonybrook University, Long Island University, USA Football and the National Lacross League. Schwartz has also worked with WFAN radio, ESPN radio and News12.

Schwartz has spent the majority of his life living on Long Island. He said at the Jan. 15 press conference that he has lived in Forest Hills, East Meadow, New Hyde Park, Oyster Bay, and Wantagh.

The Entertainment Football Association announced the decision to bring the league to Uniondale on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at a press conference at the Nassau Coliseum.

Schwartz had been named as a “local advisor” at that point. He alongside, Founder Douglas Freeman, Commissioner and NFL Hall-of-Famer Andre Reed, Chief Operating Officer William Rolack, league advisor Tommy Benizio and Lisa Giamo all introduced the new team to Long Island.

Schwartz also remembers the first time he visited the Coliseum: Jan. 7, 1978. The New York Islanders beat the Cleveland Barons 5-3. Dennis Potvin scored two goals and Bob Nystrom had three points in the win. Those two players had their numbers retired at the Coliseum until the Islanders moved to UBS Arena, something that Schwartz doesn’t take for granted.

“The whole history of the building means everything to me,” he said. “If there’s been an event in that building, I have probably been at it. I’m really excited to be a part of this team and keep sports alive in the Coliseum.”

The logo, colors and name of Long Island’s team have yet to be decided, but community participation will be allowed through Feb. 1 as fans can give their input on the new Long Island team. The Danbury Diesel, Fitchburg Heroes and New Jersey Ciphers are the three other teams that will be competing in the inaugural season.

The Long Island team will be hiring other front office staff shortly and is expecting to launch school programs beginning in March. Uniforms, the coaching staff and the mascot will be unveiled to the public in April and the final roster is expected to be announced in May, according to the ENTFLA. The team will begin play in June, with four games expected to be held at the Coliseum.