Bids awarded for new community center at New Hyde Park board meeting

New Hyde Park is one step closer to a new community center after last Thursday’s Board of Trustees meeting.

Bids were awarded for construction of the new building, which will be adjacent to Village Hall and is projected to be finished in the summer of 2027.

The awarded bids totaled roughly $3.2 million, a cost which will be funded by state and county grants and taxes.

“We cannot wait to open this community center,” said Mayor Christopher Devane. “It’s really, really an exciting time for the village.”

Devane said the village’s old community center, which was torn down in 2023, was greatly in need of improvement.

Devane and Deputy Mayor Madhvi Nijjar said they plan to use the new community center as a place for the village to gather, increase community engagement, hold cultural events and hopefully organize more senior and youth programming.

Nijjar also took the meeting as an opportunity to promote the village’s Residential Rehab program, which offers grants to residents under a certain income level to make repairs and improvements to their homes. The program is funded by the state’s Community Development Block Grant.

She urged the village to take advantage of the program, which makes $30,000 available for residents. Those looking for additional information or to apply should contact Village Hall.

The board also voted to approve permit renewals for nine restaurants, three bars, 15 landscaping businesses, five carters, and a towing company as well as four new landscaping businesses and a new amusement permit for Elsie Lane in the village.