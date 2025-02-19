Floral Park talks possible tax hike, new auto shop, election at board meeting

Floral Park is beginning to draw up next year’s budget.

The board introduced the first local law of the year, authorizing them to override the state’s tax cap of a 1.91% raise, if necessary, as they draw up their budget. This action does not necessarily mean that the board will raise taxes above the cap; it simply provides the board with the ability to pass a law in April to raise them above the cap.

A public budget hearing, during which the full budget will be thoroughly reviewed, and a vote on any possible tax increase above 1.91%, will be held on April 9 at 8 p.m. in the Village Hall Courtroom.

Mayor Kevin A. Fitzgerald said the board was still meeting with local department heads to understand their needs. After they do so, he said, the board will write a preliminary budget to be presented to residents sometime in late March.

“We have a public hearing on the night of April 9 where we run through the entire budget, and people can ask questions,” Fitzgerald said. At that point in time, he said, the board will make a decision on raising taxes, emphasizing that they always aim to remain within the tax cap.

Fitzgerald said after the hearing on April 9, the board will meet on April 15, where they will likely vote to pass the budget they publicly reviewed and finalized the prior week.

He said the board will use that April 9 meeting to take comments from residents and make any necessary adjustments before the 15.

“I always say to residents, if you’re going to come to one meeting a year, that’s the meeting you should come to,” the mayor added. “You’ll learn a lot about how the money is spent. We give all the highlights where the changes are, increases. If people have questions on any line, we’ll certainly answer.”

Later, the board voted to approve Lucio Cacharani’s application for a special use permit to open an auto accessories and parts store at 212 Jericho Turnpike, meaning the village will soon see a new auto business.

The mayor said Cacharani came to a meeting last month and gave the board a presentation. “We asked a lot of questions. He gave us answers that we found acceptable,” Fitzgerald said on approving the application.

The board also provided official notice of the upcoming March 18 village election, in which the village’s incumbent three trustees and mayor will run unopposed. Polls will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at four sites across the village.