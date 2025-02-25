Omer Neutra to be honored in Plainview street renaming

In December, more than a year after Omer Neutra was believed to be a hostage in Gaza after the Oct. 7 attacks, the Israel Defense Force confirmed that the 21-year-old soldier had been killed. Since then Neutra’s memory has been honored by his high school, the Schecter School of Long Island, and his synagogue, the Midway Jewish Center.

Now, in a unanimous vote by the Nassau County Legislature, Neutra’s life will be commemorated with a street renaming in his hometown of Plainview.

A portion of Manetto Hill Road, which adjoins the Mid-Island Y JCC, will be renamed “Captain Omer Neutra Way.”

“Omer Neutra’s decision to enlist in the IDF was a powerful demonstration of his commitment to the security of Israel, the safety and welfare of Jewish people around the world and pride in his personal Jewish identity,” said Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker.

After his high school graduation, Neutra spent a gap year in 2020, which he spent in Israel. Upon his return, he deferred his enrollment at SUNY Binghamton to join the IDF, where he served as a platoon commander. During his funeral, he was posthumously promoted to captain.

“By enshrining this public tribute in the heart of Plainview, we are sending a clear message to the world that the victims of the Oct. 7 massacre will never be forgotten,” Drucker said.

During the year in which Neutra was believed to be held hostage, his parents, Ronen and Orna, spoke at home and around the world about him. But the couple weren’t the only ones calling for his return home. An Instagram account, @bringomerhome, garnered amongst 22,000 followers.

“We have been lucky to have raised Omer in such a giving and supportive community. It is clear that this community affected him deeply,” Ronen and Orna Neutra said in a press release.

After the IDF confirmed Neutra’s death in December, local groups came together to honor his memory. The Schecter School retired his jersey number and the Midway Jewish Center dedicated a Torah scroll to him.

Ronen and Orna said the county’s dedication “will allow our neighbors to think of him” when they pass the JCC.

“It is so appropriate to have Omer’s name attached to a place where members of the community he loved have consistently gathered together since Oct. 7 to fight for the return of Omer and the other hostages,” they said.

Hamas still holds Neutra’s body hostage in Gaza, according to Drucker’s office.

“As we remain unwavering in our demand for the return of every last hostage that is being held captive by Hamas terrorists, I thank my colleagues for their support and extend my heartfelt admiration to the Neutra family for the tremendous courage and resolve they continue to demonstrate in the face of an unthinkable tragedy,” Drucker said.