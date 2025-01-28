Omer Neutra honored by Schecter School of Long Island

The Schecter School of Long Island honored former student Omer Neutra, whose death was announced in December when he was thought to be a hostage in Gaza, by retiring his athletic jersey, unveiling a new scoreboard in his name and announcing new initiatives in his honor.

Members of the school and community celebrated Neutra’s life with song and prayer Jan. 23. The school retired his number 24, as Neutra was captain of the basketball and volleyball teams during his high school years. The school also unveiled a new scoreboard that was donated in the fallen soldier’s name.

Neutra called the school home from first grade until his high school graduation in 2019. He deferred his enrollment to SUNY Binghamton in order to enroll in the Israel Defense Forces. Neutra was believed to be a hostage in Gaza after the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks in Israel until his death was disclosed in December. Many services have been held for him across Long Island in the aftermath of the announcement.

Neutra’s body is expected to be returned to Israel as part of a cease-fire agreement that was agreed upon. Phase one of the agreement began on Sunday, Jan. 19, and is expected to last for 42 days. The three-phase initiative will see hostages exchanged on both sides and a withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

“There’s a tradition in Jewish practice that when someone passes away, people continue to do good works in their name, specifically in the immediacy of their passing so that their soul can be elevated,” Director of Jewish Education & Community Engagement Esther DuBow said.

Neutra was also part of the school’s Israel club when he attended. The club now raises money by cooking Shabbat dinners for families and then using the proceeds to hold events and projects in his name, according to DuBow.

In addition, the school introduced a new senior award in Neutra’s name. The honor will celebrate a graduate who embodies the characteristics of Omer Neutra. The school will also provide scholarship money for those who decide to spend a year in Israel after graduation.

“Omer’s legacy continues to inspire unity and purpose, reflecting the message shared by the Neutra family: our work is not done,” the Schecter School of Long Island said in a statement following Friday’s event. “We remain committed to advocating for the release of all hostages, both alive and deceased, and pray for their safe return.”