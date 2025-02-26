Farmingdale Board of Education presents $207 million budget for upcoming school year

Farmingdale Board of Education presents its first budget discussion for the upcoming school year

The Farmingdale Board of Education held its first budget meeting for the 2025-26 academic year on Tuesday, Feb. 25, unveiling a proposed $207 million budget for the upcoming academic year.

Assistant Superintendent for Business Michael Motisi presented the first round of the budget to the board. The district proposed a $207,026,202 budget for the 2025-26 academic year. That marks a 3.49% increase from its current $200,035,010 budget.

The district said that the budget breakdown shows 72% of funding coming from property taxes and pay agreements, 24% from state aid, and the remaining 4% from other sources.

The board also stated that 74.64% ($154,517,467) of its expenses will go to instructional and instructional support, 14.36% ($29,738,334) will go to faculties and capital, and 11% ($22,770,401) will go to administrative and administrative support.

The presentation said that the administration was asked to make reductions of approximately 3.75% of department budgets.

The district reported that its tax levy is $144,616,594 for the upcoming school year, representing a 2.98% increase from this year.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s January proposal, the district is expected to receive $50,554,133 in state aid, including $35,690,002 in foundation aid. Motisi said that declining enrollment and increased wealth measures in the area equate to the district being more wealthy in the state’s eyes.

The district said that contract salaries for the upcoming school year will cost $100,800,060, a net decrease of $37,028. Total employee benefits will go up by 5.5% to $55,694,764 in the next budget as well. Health insurance costs will also increase 5.76% to $1,754,814

The district’s total transportation budget will be $10,168,310, an increase of 11.7%. According to the board, Farmingdale will enter a new five-year contract with Educational Bus next year.

The district reports that it has 5,180 Students across its six schools on its website.

The next budget meetings will be on March 19 and March 26. The budget will be adopted on April 9 and heard on May 13. Community members will then vote on May 20 for the 2025-26 budget.