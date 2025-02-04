Farmingdale Village limits marijuana growing

The Village of Farmingdale held a public hearing Monday about the growing of marijuana in the village.

The Board of Trustees enacted the following amendment to Farmingdale’s law:

“The manufacture, production, creation, fabrication, processing, formation of marijuana. This provision shall not permit any establishment or sale of retail or recreational marijuana within the Village of Farmingdale. The Village of Farmingdale has pursuant to Cannabis Law § 131, expressly opted out of allowing retail cannabis dispensaries and/or on-site cannabis consumption establishments to locate and operate within its boundaries. Such retail cannabis dispensaries and/or on-site cannabis consumption establishments are prohibited in any zoning district in the Village of Farmingdale.”

The board addressed the sale of marijuana in December 2023, adding a code under the village’s zoning laws saying that medical and medicinal marijuana is forbidden from being sold within the village. Farmingdale Mayor Ralph Ekstrand said that the reason for the new wording is due to a loophole present in the existing law.

“We are limiting it to the industrial zone in Farmingdale just like where we would limit gentlemen’s clubs and adult bookstores,” Ekstrand said at the meeting.

The village lists the “adult use section” of the village as a place that has “serious objectionable characteristics.” According to the village zoning map, the Industrial District of Farmingdale incorporates the areas between Fulton Street and the railroad tracks, and to the east of Prince Street – limiting it to two small dead-end streets in the whole village.

There are three state-verified dispensaries that have Farmingdale addresses, Strain Stars, Happy Days Dispensary and Planet Nugg, but all three locations are outside of Farmingdale Village.