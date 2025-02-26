Sands Point Board gives go ahead for surveys on water well

The Sands Point Board of Trustees authorized engineers to begin work on surveying one of the village’s water wells during their monthly meeting on Feb. 25.

The board also discussed water usage numbers and approved improvements for the Village Club of Sands Point.

H2M architects + engineers will proceed with a permit the board approved for them to complete a review of the Sands Point Water District well number four under the state Environmental Quality Review Act. They will then conduct surveys before implementing any improvements.

The authorization comes two months after Sands Point received a $5 million grant from the state to construct a granular activated carbon treatment system for a water well located on Thayer Lane. The treatment system would remove harmful chemicals from drinking water through a filtration granulated carbon system.

Along with giving the go-ahead for surveys on well number nine, the board also said that the village’s water consumption has also been returning to average levels.

Sands Point consumed 10,023,800 gallons of water in January, which, according to Trustee and Deputy Water Commissioner Danny Khazai, is around the historic average for the month.

In addition to discussions of the village’s water use, the board authorized Laurel Gold Coast Tennis to restore the Village Club’s Har-Tru tennis courts and its monthly maintenance.

The next Sands Point Board of Trustees meeting will be on Tuesday, March 25, at 8 p.m., and a public budget hearing will follow.