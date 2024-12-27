Sands Point to receieve $5 million in grant funds for well repair

The Village of Sands Point received a $5 million grant from the state for the construction of a granular activated carbon treatment system for the Thayer Lane well.



The system uses a material called granular activated carbon to filter harmful chemicals from water or the air. The funding for it came after the Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved $428 million in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects in all corners of the state.



Incorporated in 1910, the Village of Sands Point covers nearly 3,000 acres at the tip of the Port Washington peninsula. The money for the project originates from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was signed into law in November 2021. In total, 14 different projects were approved.



“We are very lucky to have received this grant as we are the only municipality on all of Long Island to have been awarded one from this program. And we are also one of only 14 in all of New York State,” Peter Forman, Sands Point mayor, wrote in a newsletter about the grant.



Forman confirmed that the system is already being designed and engineered. He mentioned that Sands Point is the only municipality on all of Long Island to have been awarded one from this program.



Gov. Kathy Hochul underscored the importance of water maintenance while praising the approval of the funds.



“Properly functioning water systems are crucial to New Yorkers’ quality of life – from the water flowing from taps to the numerous lakes and streams that provide amazing recreational opportunities,” Hochul said.



The board’s approval authorizes municipal access to low-cost financing and previously announced grants to begin critical water and sewer infrastructure projects, including treatment processes to remove emerging contaminants from drinking water and improvements that will modernize aging systems.

“These grants and low-interest loans help protect public health and the environment, reduce pressure on communities to raise funds quickly for essential upgrades and minimize the financial impact of these crucial projects on local ratepayers,” Hochul added.



The grants and financings to local governments come from the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds – a mix of federal and state dollars dedicated to financing community water infrastructure projects.

The State Revolving Funds provide financing at below-market rates, empowering communities to undertake critical sewer and wastewater projects at a much lower cost than traditional financing.



The board also approved long-term financing totaling over $294 million. The state argued that refinancing completed projects will achieve long-term debt service savings.

Congressman Tom Suozzi (D – Long Island, Queens) praised the grant, as well as the bipartisan infrastructure bill, for helping to secure essential funding to protect drinking water without imposing additional costs on residents.

“This $5 million grant for the Village of Sands Point is a crucial step toward eliminating harmful forever chemicals. I will always fight to bring even more resources to water districts across Long Island and Queens.” Suozzi said.

