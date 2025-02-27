Derek Chen receives $20K Coca-Cola Scholarship for community leadership

Derek Chen, left, and Carisa Steinberg, right. celebrate Chen’s receipt of the Coca-Cola Scholars Award

After many years of volunteerism and advocacy, Syosset High School senior and aspiring surgeon Derek Chen was named a Coca-Cola Scholar, a recognition that only 150 students nationwide receive.

“I really, really, felt thankful,” Chen said. He said his reaction to his accomplishment was “shocked,” due to the stiff competition and tough application process.

He said the competition was “intense,” with over 105,000 applicants, each dedicated to community leadership and service. Less than 0.14% of applicants are accepted into the scholarship program, which celebrates academic achievement and community leadership.

Coca-Cola Scholar recipients receive a $20,000 scholarship, as well as a Scholars Weekend, where all 150 students participate in leadership programming.

Chen said he has a “commitment to leadership and service,” and was inspired to apply for the scholarship after witnessing a Syosset senior receive the award two years ago.

Chen said he has always valued community service and empathy, and he always knew he wanted to go into the medical field. However, he said the “moment it really clicked” for him was when grandfather got diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease that he realized he wanted to change policy.

“That’s when I realized that medicine is more than just treating a disease,” he aid.

From there, he started working in the field, shadowing physicians and participating in local organizations to make a difference.

He said he is the president of the pre-medical society and Global Health Club at Syosset. The health club has raised over $10,000 for Gift of Life International in the last two years, a nonprofit that funds life-saving pediatric heart surgeries in developing countries.

In addition to his work at school, Chen said he is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Status Help International, a nonprofit with over 3,400 members that provides medical education and awareness at over 200 branches of the organization.

He said he also advocates for global policy-making at the United Nations’ bi-annual International Youth Conference.

Chen has served as a volunteer firefighter for the past four years, and recently became an EMT.

All of his work was highlighted in his application to the scholarship program. Chen said the recognition is “life-changing.” He said the program creates a “tight-knit” community of scholars, all of whom are dedicated to “meaningful impact” and change.

Chen said the application process required six supplemental essays, an academic transcript, a resume of experience and accomplishments and a letter of recommendation.

Chen said Carisa Steinberg, a science teacher at Syosset High School, wrote his recommendation letter.

“Derek is one of the most capable, intelligent and respectful students that I have ever taught in my 25 years in education,” Steinberg said.

Chen said he met Steinberg three years ago when he started the school’s Global Health Club. Since then, he’s taken both of Steinberg’s courses in the science department: Advanced Placement Biology and Premedical Anatomy & Physiology.

“His goals have always been lofty—goals that many people would never envision,” Steinberg said. “Yet, despite a myriad of obstacles, which would indubitably have stymied most other students, Derek views hindrances as opportunities to learn, be creative, and persist.”

Through the scholarship program, Chen has the opportunity to recognize a teacher who has greatly impacted his academic career as a Coca-Cola Educator of Distinction. Chen said he chose Steinberg as the recipient of the title for her support and guidance throughout his high school career.

“I really feel grateful that I finally got this opportunity to recognize her for all her effort, especially after she’s helped me so much,” he said.

Although Chen is undecided on where he’s studying in college, he said he’s interested in majoring in medical anthropology and global health on a pre-med track.

Chen said the recognition has taught him confidence, and has showcased the strong support system he has by his side.

“I reflected and I recognized my own commitment,” he said. “It really taught me to believe in myself.”

Read More: Syosset’s Aditya Varma wins 2024 Congressional App Challenge