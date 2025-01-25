Kristin Howell recognized as 2025 Music Educator of the Year

Kristin Howell received the 2025 Music Educator of the Year award at the Syosset High School winter concert

Kristin Howell, music teacher and choir director at Syosset High School, was awarded 2025 Music Educator of the year by the National Association for Music Education through the Barbershop Harmony Society at the school’s winter concert.

“It is a huge honor,” she said. “I was completely shocked”

Howell received the music educator award at the high school’s winter concert in a complete surprise. She said all her fellow teachers and family members knew about the award before the event, keeping it a secret from her until the announcement.

When Christopher Hale, Syosset’s coordinator of fine and performing arts, told Howell he needed to make an announcement about fire exits before the choir’s performance, she thought things were “business as usual,” she said. When he got the microphone, however, he began talking about Howell’s work at the school.

A National Association for Music representative came for the concert to hand Howell her award.

“I had no idea I was getting this award at all,” Howell said.

That wasn’t the only surprise in store at the concert, however. Howell said her daughter, who attends Julliard, came to celebrate with her.

Howell directs four ensembles at the high school, two of which are barbershop groups: the Adelettes, the girl’s a cappella choir, and Choral Pride, the boy’s choir. The Adelettes celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, and Howell’s Chorale Pride recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

In addition to the two extracurricular groups, Howell also directs the chamber choir, a curricular audition course, and a treble choir. She also works on the high school’s musicals.

“I love working with the very, very beginner singers, and I love working with the very seasoned singers,” she said.

Howell has been with the district for decades, going back to her own time as a student at Baylis Elementary. As a Syosset alumnus herself, Howell performed in numerous of the high school’s ensembles growing up. In fact, she said one of her earliest musical memories was with Lindi Bortney, the former Adelettes director, in sixth grade.

“I remember her at the piano,” Howell said. “She looked at me, and she said, ‘you’re definitely a soprano.’”

Howell said Bortney’s teaching fostered her love for singing and performance. In the seventh grade, Howell said she joined the Adelettes under Bortney’s direction.

“I was completely hooked,” she said.

After graduating from Syosset High School, Howell earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in music education, completing her master’s thesis on barbershop music’s impact on young musicians. Even in her time away from the district, Howell said she remained in contact with Bortney.

“She’s always been such an integral part of my life,” Howell said.

Howell said when Bortney retired from Syosset, she told her to take over the Adelettes program. Howell began teaching at Syosset in 2000 after teaching at Massapequa for six years.

“I’ve been here ever since,” Howell said.

Currently, the Adelettes are preparing for their annual Valentine’s Day singing telegrams, a group tradition where students and staff can send performances to their friends and family.

Howell said the group performs over 400 telegrams throughout the day. The chamber singers are also preparing to sing at the school’s Holocaust Remembrance Day in February, and all the groups are preparing to go to NYSSMA.

Howell said she feels “very lucky” to work with young singers every day and is “honored” to be recognized for her work.

Read More: Syosset high principal John Durante releases new college admissions book