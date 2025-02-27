East Broadway conquers a ‘hard-knock life’ in ‘Annie Jr.’ performance

East Broadway Elementary School students took to the stage for a performance of “Annie Jr.” on Feb. 13.

Following weeks of preparation, students at East Broadway Elementary School in the Levittown School District performed “Annie Jr.” on Thursday, Feb. 13.

The show had an ensemble of dozens of students take the stage to tell the story of Annie, an optimistic orphan who searches for her birth parents.

Each cast member showed their acting and singing skills as they performed popular songs including “A Hard-Knock Life” and “Tomorrow.”

In addition to the show’s stars, students worked behind the scenes to set the stage, control the spotlight and oversee audio and music. The crew put on multiple shows for the community, including one for their peers and one for parents.