Levittown’s Jonas E. Salk Middle School named 2025 School of Character

The Levittown School District has announced that Jonas E. Salk Middle School has been named a 2025 State School of Character by Character.org, a designation that recognizes the school’s deep commitment to character education.

Salk is one of 98 schools across the state to receive the honor, which highlights communities that foster a caring and welcoming environment and provide students with opportunities to practice and reflect on their strengths. Salk will be considered for the organization’s National School of Character distinction, the highest honor a school can receive from Character.org.

“We are thrilled and honored to be named a School of Character,” Principal John Zampaglione said. “This recognition reflects our commitment to fostering an environment in which everyone belongs. At Salk, everyone is family.”

“We are proud to be re-certified as a State School of Character,” school psychologist Barbara Montiero-Grady said, who played an instrumental role in the application process. “At Salk, we embrace the principles of our RISE program both in and beyond the classroom. Our goal is to cultivate a community where all stakeholders feel connected and safe. We are committed to providing students with opportunities to grow academically, socially and emotionally.”