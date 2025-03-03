Small Business Stars: Women-owned businesses

This month, Small Business Stars is focusing on Women-Owned businesses. Here’s how to vote for your favorite!

Small businesses drive our economy and enrich our communities. That’s why PSEG Long Island and Long Island Press are partnering to bring you Small Business Stars. This is a monthly feature in print, online, and on social media that celebrates the achievements of small businesses across Long Island and The Rockaways. Each month, we’ll highlight two businesses that have demonstrated a commitment to innovation, social responsibility, and energy efficiency in their operations.

March Small Business Star Nominees

For March, the focus is on Women-Owned Businesses. Here are the two nominees:

Angela’s Bra Boutique from Farmingdale

from Farmingdale L.I. Salty Kids Cove from Patchogue

These women-owned businesses have embraced their talents and fostered strong communities through their work. Each organization has created spaces for women, families and the community at large. Their inclusive businesses and high-quality products and services have allowed them to thrive, even in challenging times. Their participation in PSEG Long Island’s Business First Program has provided valuable opportunities to give back to their business and flourish.

Vote for Your Small Business Star

Be part of the celebration by heading over to Instagram.com/LongIslandPress. Show your support for your favorite Small Business Star by simply liking or commenting on their respective video. Your input will help decide which business takes home the honor of Small Business Star of the Month!

Themes for 2025

Each month we will highlight two exceptional small businesses under a new category:

March: Women-Owned Businesses

April: Earth Month & Clean Energy

May: Technology & Innovation in Small Business

June: Small Business Community Impact

July: Outdoor Businesses & Energy Tips

August: Small Business Growth

September: Green Transportation

October: Energy Efficiency Awareness

November: Veteran-Owned Businesses

December: Social Responsibility & Non-Profit Partnerships

Celebration Held for Winners in January 2026

At the end of the year, all monthly winners will be honored at a special event. We will be recognizing their invaluable contributions to Long Island’s community and economy.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate and uplift the small businesses that make Long Island thrive. Like, share and show your support as we celebrate the stars of our community!

PSEG Long Island, the region’s leading electric service provider powering more than 1.1 million customers, has partnered with Schneps Media, the largest local news publisher in New York, to launch Small Business Stars, a year-long celebration showcasing entrepreneurs and innovation.

